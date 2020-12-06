2020 USA Votes

Biden Taps California Attorney General to Be First Latino Health Secretary

By Associated Press
December 06, 2020 08:34 PM
FILE - California Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks during a news conference in Sacramento, California, March 5, 2019.
FILE - California Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks during a news conference in Sacramento, California, March 5, 2019.

WASHINGTON - President-elect Joe Biden has picked California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be his health secretary, putting a defender of the Affordable Care Act in a leading role to oversee his administration's coronavirus response.  

If confirmed by the Senate, Becerra, 62, will be the first Latino to head the Department of Health and Human Services, a $1-trillion-plus agency with 80,000 employees and a portfolio that includes drugs and vaccines, leading-edge medical research and health insurance programs covering more than 130 million Americans.

As California's attorney general, Becerra has led the coalition of Democratic states defending Obamacare, as the Affordable Care Act is often known, from the Trump administration's latest effort to overturn it, a legal case awaiting a Supreme Court decision next year.  

A former senior House Democrat, Becerra played a role in steering the Obama health law through Congress in 2009 and 2010. At the time he would tell reporters that one of the primary motivations for him was having tens of thousands of uninsured people in his Southern California district.

Overseeing the coronavirus response likely will be the most complicated task Becerra will have. By next year, the U.S. will be engaged in a mass vaccination campaign, the groundwork for which has been laid under the Trump administration. Although the vaccines appear very promising, and no effort has been spared to plan for their distribution, it's impossible to tell yet how well things will go when it's time to get shots in the arms of millions of Americans.

The core components of HHS are the boots on the ground of the government's coronavirus response. The Food and Drug Administration oversees vaccines and treatments, while much of the underlying scientific and medical research comes from the National Institutes of Health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention takes the lead in detecting and containing the spread of diseases. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services provides insurance coverage for more than 1 in 3 Americans, including vulnerable seniors, as well as many children and low-income people.

Under President Donald Trump, the CDC was relegated to a lesser role after agency scientists issued a stark early warning that contradicted Trump's assurances that the virus was under control, rattling financial markets. The FDA was the target of repeated attacks from the president who suspected its scientists were politically motivated and who also wanted them to rubber-stamp unproven treatments.

As California's attorney general, Becerra jokingly became known in Democratic legal circles as the man who sued Trump more than anyone else. Beyond health care, the lawsuits centered on issues from immigration to environmental policies.

Before he became California's attorney general, Becerra had served for more than a decade in Congress, representing parts of Los Angeles County. He had also served in the California state assembly after attending law school at Stanford.

His mother was born in Jalisco, Mexico, and emigrated to the U.S. after marrying his father.
 

AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Election News

2020 USA Votes

Biden Taps California Attorney General to Be First Latino Health Secretary

FILE - California Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks during a news conference in Sacramento, California, March 5, 2019.
2020 USA Votes

Georgia Officials Reject Trump Vote Fraud Claims

FILE - Election workers scan ballots during a recount of the presidential vote, at the Georgia World Congress Center, in Atlanta, Georgia, Nov. 25, 2020.
2020 USA Votes

Trump Campaigns in Georgia for Republican Senators

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump prepare to leave a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David…
2020 USA Votes

Trump Campaigns in Georgia for Republican Senators

FILE - President Donald Trump is seen at an event at the White House in Washington, Nov. 13, 2020.

Keeping a Promise, Biden Taps Women for Key Cabinet Slots

Black women celebrate as media announce that Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.