2020 USA Votes

Biden Wins Arizona, Increasing Electoral College Lead

By VOA News
November 13, 2020 11:32 AM
A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump defends the right of a presidential nominee Joe Biden supporter
A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump defends the right of a presidential nominee Joe Biden supporter to be at a gathering during a protest about the early results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Phoenix, Arizona, Nov. 6, 2020.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is the winner in the southwestern state of Arizona, according to major U.S. news outlets, adding to his electoral victory even as President Donald Trump refuses to acknowledge defeat.
 
With more than 99 percent of the votes counted in the state, Biden leads President Donald Trump by about 11,000 votes.



The New York Times, CNN, NBC News and The Washington Post were among the news organizations Thursday that projected Biden the winner in Arizona, historically a Republican stronghold. Fox News and Associated Press called Arizona for Biden last week.
 
Edison Research also has projected Biden the winner in Arizona, giving him 290 electoral votes in the state-by-state Electoral College that determines the outcome of the election.  
 
Biden had previously cleared the 270 vote threshold to win the White House, paving the way for his inauguration on Jan. 20.
 
Trump, a Republican, has repeatedly made unfounded claims that he was defeated by widespread election fraud. But a statement released Thursday by the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, established by Trump in 2018, said the Nov. 3 election was the most secure in U.S. history. The agency’s declaration was the most direct rejection to date of Trump’s campaign to undermine the integrity of the election.  
 
State election officials also report no serious irregularities while Trump’s legal challenges have failed in court.
 
While Biden is the projected winner of the presidential election, results are subject to legal challenges and recounts.
 
States are required to meet a Dec. 8 deadline to certify their vote counts and pick electors for the Electoral College, which will officially select the new president on Dec. 14. 

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.