2020 USA Votes

Climate Veteran John Kerry to Lead Biden Administration Effort

By Steve Baragona
November 25, 2020 06:48 AM
John Kerry, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's special presidential envoy for climate appointee, speaks
John Kerry, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's special presidential envoy for climate appointee, speaks as President-elect Biden announces his national security nominees and appointees at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 24, 2020.

WASHINGTON - John Kerry's two-year-old granddaughter sat on his lap as the then-secretary of state signed the U.N. Paris agreement on climate change on behalf of the United States in 2016.

When President-elect Joe Biden named him the first-ever climate envoy for national security on Monday, Kerry posted a photo of that moment on Twitter.

FILE - Then-U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry holding his granddaughter, Isabelle Dobbs-Higginson, signs the book during the signature ceremony for the Paris Agreement at the United Nations General Assembly Hall, April 22, 2016, in New York.
FILE - Then-U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry holding his granddaughter, Isabelle Dobbs-Higginson, signs the book during the signature ceremony for the Paris Agreement at the United Nations General Assembly Hall, April 22, 2016, in New York.

The image speaks to Kerry's commitment to fight climate change as a duty to future generations.

"The work we began with the Paris Agreement is far from done," he wrote. "I'm returning to government to get America back on track to address the biggest challenge of this generation and those that will follow."

Environmentalists cheered the appointment.

"There are few people in the world with as remarkable a track record on climate change as John Kerry," said World Resources Institute CEO Andrew Steer in a statement.

Kerry was instrumental in negotiating the Paris accord. Before that, he worked with Chinese officials on an agreement to reduce that nation's greenhouse gas emissions. Having the world's two top emitters on board made the path to the global agreement clearer.

However. many Republicans continue to argue that the Paris agreement disadvantaged the United States because U.S. emissions reduction pledges were larger than those of other major emitters such as China and India. The accord does not require countries to meet their pledges, however.

As a U.S. senator from Massachusetts, Kerry sponsored a bill aiming to limit energy production from fossil fuels, the most comprehensive legislative effort to do so. The bill passed the House of Representatives but failed in the Senate in 2010.

Sharp break

Kerry joins an administration that aims to put climate change at the top of its agenda. Biden campaigned on the issue and named it one of his highest priorities upon taking office.

It will mark a sharp break from the Trump administration.

In addition to loosening dozens of regulations on greenhouse gas emissions and fossil fuel producers, President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the climate agreement that Kerry signed.

The U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement officially took effect on November 4, the day after the election that Biden won. Biden has said he plans to rejoin the agreement soon after taking office.

Kerry's appointment "sends a powerful signal to the rest of the world that the United States is ready to step back into a role of climate leadership," said a statement from John Podesta, founder of the left-leaning policy research Center for American Progress, and Christy Goldfuss, the CAP's head of energy and environment.

Climate change and national security

His job will include not only repairing relationships frayed in the Trump years. Scientists say time is running out for the world to make the drastic cuts in emissions needed to avoid catastrophic climate change. Kerry needs to convince other countries to do much more.

FILE - Then-U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry addresses delegates at a special "High-Level Event on Entry into Force of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change" meeting held at U.N. headquarters in New York, Sept. 21, 2016.
FILE - Then-U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry addresses delegates at a special "High-Level Event on Entry into Force of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change" meeting held at U.N. headquarters in New York, Sept. 21, 2016.

"He is very well aware that the remit for the next few years is not to sit in big U.N. negotiation halls putting the final touches on the Paris rule book but rallying the world around key action areas," former Obama administration energy adviser Paul Bodnar told the Reuters news agency.

While the duties of the new climate envoy are not laid out, Kerry will be part of the White House National Security Council.

It is the first time that the issue will get its own seat at the table, although even the Defense Department, under both Democratic and Republican administrations, has considered climate change a "threat multiplier," worsening existing tensions.

Most recently, a 2019 report began, "(t)he effects of a changing climate are a national security issue with potential impacts to Department of Defense...missions, operational plans, and installations."

While Kerry will focus on climate change in foreign policy, the Biden team says it plans to name another official to head domestic efforts.

 

Related Stories

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris introduce their nominees and appointees
2020 USA Votes
Biden Introduces Diplomatic, National Security Team
President-elect signaled his intention to nominate veteran foreign affairs adviser Antony Blinken as secretary of state, former top diplomat John Kerry as climate change overseer
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Mon, 11/23/2020 - 11:55 AM
FILE - An iceberg floats past Bylot Island in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, July 24, 2017.
2020 USA Votes
Climate Change One of Biden's Top Priorities
But climate legislation will likely remain a tough sell if the Senate remains under control of a Republican party mostly skeptical about the need for action
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Sun, 11/22/2020 - 02:45 AM
In-person early voting in Milwaukee
Student Union
COVID-19, Race, Climate Change Dominate Youth Vote Issues
Student debt polls lower in face of news events
Default Author Profile
By Alexandra Macia
Mon, 11/02/2020 - 08:35 PM
The gutted Medford Estates neighborhood is seen in the aftermath of the Almeda Fire in Medford, Oregon, Sept. 11, 2020.
USA
Climate Change Making Western Wildfires in US Worse
Scientists have been sounding the alarm for a long time
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Sun, 09/13/2020 - 12:22 AM
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By
Steve Baragona

More Election News

US Politics

Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen Faces Tough Challenges as Biden's Treasury Secretary

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen testifies about the economy before the Joint Economic Committee of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 7, 2014.
2020 USA Votes

Climate Veteran John Kerry to Lead Biden Administration Effort

John Kerry, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's special presidential envoy for climate appointee, speaks
USA

Biden: US 'Ready to Lead the World, Not Retreat From It'

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden announces his national security nominees and appointees at his transition headquarters in…
2020 USA Votes

Biden Transition to US Power Formally Starts

US President-elect Joe Biden speaks during a cabinet announcement event in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 24, 2020. - US…
2020 USA Votes

Pennsylvania Certifies Biden as Winner of Presidential Election

FILE - People gather as they celebrate media announcing that Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has won

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.