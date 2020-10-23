2020 USA Votes

Contrasting Views on the Coronavirus from Trump, Biden as Cases Resurge

By Steve Herman
October 23, 2020 11:15 PM
first lady Melania Trump, left, and President Donald Trump, center, remain on stage as Democratic presidential candidate former…
First lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump, center, remain on stage as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden walks away at the end of the final presidential debate Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - As the United States saw its highest number of new coronavirus cases reported in a single day, former Vice President Joe Biden announced that if he defeats President Donald Trump in next month’s election, he will push for a nationwide mask mandate.

“I’ll go to every governor and urge them to mandate masks in their state. And if any refuse, I’ll go to the mayors and county executives to get local masking requirements in place nationwide,” Biden said in a speech in Wilmington, Delaware, 11 days before the vote.

“As president, I’ll mandate mask-wearing in all federal buildings and on interstate transportation because masks save lives,” he said.

More than 80,000 new COVID-19 infections were reported Friday by Johns Hopkins University, topping the single-day record of 77,362 set July 16.

All but about a half dozen of the 50 U.S. states have shown increased coronavirus cases this week compared to last week. At least 14 states have reported new highs in hospitalized coronavirus patients in the past seven days.

Trump criticized Biden on Friday in Florida for emphasizing the infection, for which there is yet no vaccine or cure.

“All he talks about is COVID COVID, COVID because they want to scare people, and we've done so well with it,” Trump said in the senior citizens’ community of The Villages.

“We're rounding the turn. We're rounding the corner. We're rounding the corner beautifully,” he said.

Later, at a second campaign rally in Pensacola, he told a packed crowd of thousands, where few were wearing masks, “we want normal to fully resume and that’s happening.”

Trump’s critics have accused him of holding “super-spreader events,” in defiance of federal health guidelines and local regulations on social distancing.

Biden, laying out his pandemic response plan Friday, criticized Trump for asserting during their nationally televised debate Thursday night that the country is learning to live with the coronavirus.

“As I told him last night, we’re not learning to live with it,” Biden said.

“We’re learning to die with it, and there is a dark winter ahead,” he said.

There are predictions from public health officials of a coronavirus case surge as cold weather sets in across the Northern Hemisphere.

Biden said Friday that “once we have a safe and effective vaccine, it has to be free to everyone -- whether or not you're insured.”

Trump continues to defend his administration’s handling of the pandemic amid criticism he has sidelined top career government infectious diseases experts on his coronavirus task force, in favor of outsiders such as Dr. Scott Atlas, a neuro-radiologist who has minimized the importance of masks.

Atlas has also reportedly promoted the argument that lockdowns and prohibitions on gatherings and indoor activities do more damage than good and lead to increases in poverty and mental problems.

COVID-19 has killed more than 223,000 people in the United States and infected nearly 8.5 million.

Trump on Friday, without giving specifics, vowed “we will eradicate the pandemic and defeat this scourge from China once and for all.”

Related Stories

People watch from their vehicles as President Donald Trump, on left of video screen, and Democratic presidential candidate…
2020 USA Votes
Trump, Biden Offer Sharply Different Views of America in Spirited, Final Debate
Republican, Democrat US presidential contenders spar over coronavirus, crime, immigration and health care
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Fri, 10/23/2020 - 01:44 AM
(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on October 22, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential…
2020 USA Votes
Key Topics from Trump-Biden Debate
It was their final debate before the Nov. 3 presidential election
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 10/23/2020 - 12:05 AM
Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 10/22/20 Threatening emails have been received by Democratic voters insiting they vote for…
2020 USA Votes
US Voters Startled By Fake ‘Proud Boys’ Emails Blamed on Iran
FBI says the effort was a cyber campaign by Iran to intimidate US voters
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Fri, 10/23/2020 - 12:25 AM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 21: A man walks through Grand Central Terminal on October 21, 2020 in New York City. Recent data…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Sets New Daily Record for Coronavirus Infections
Europeans face more restrictions as COVID cases surge
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 10/23/2020 - 10:57 PM
Steve Herman
By
Steve Herman
White House Bureau Chief

More Election News

USA

NASA Astronaut Kate Rubins Casts Ballot From Space

This handout photo released on October 22, 2020 by NASA on Twitter shows International Space Station (ISS) crew member Kate…
2020 USA Votes

These US 'Swing' States May Decide 2020 Election

Voters prepare to turn in their mail-in ballots, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department in Doral, Florida.
2020 USA Votes

Vice President Pence Casts Absentee Ballot in Indianapolis

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen walk to cast their ballots during early voting in Indianapolis, Friday, Oct. 23,…

Trump, Biden Spar in Final Face-to-Face Debate

Trump, Biden Spar in Final Face-to-Face Debate

As US Election Nears, Many in France Root for Biden

US Election Looms, French Mostly Root for Biden