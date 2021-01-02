2020 USA Votes

Cruz Joins Republican Bloc in Senate to Challenge Biden's Victory

By Reuters
January 02, 2021 03:00 PM
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, asks a question during a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation committee hearing to examine the Federal Communications Commission on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 24, 2020.
FILE - Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, asks a question during a Commerce Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 24, 2020.

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Ted Cruz said Saturday that he would be among a dozen Republican senators who will challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory when Electoral College results are tallied in Congress next week — a largely symbolic move that has little chance of preventing Biden from taking office.

The Republicans join Senator Josh Hawley, who earlier this week became the first sitting member of the Senate to announce he would challenge the election result. A number of Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives also plan on contesting the vote tally.

In a statement, Cruz and the other senators said they intended to vote to reject electors from swing states that have been at the center of President Donald Trump’s unproven assertions of election fraud and would call for the establishment of a commission to investigate claims of fraud on an emergency basis.

Cruz was joined in the statement by Senators Ron Johnson, James Lankford, Steve Daines, John Kennedy, Marsha Blackburn, Mike Braun, along with Cynthia Lummis, Tommy Tuberville, Bill Hagerty and Roger Marshall, all of whom will be sworn in Sunday as senators in the new Congress.

Biden will be sworn into office on January 20.

Related Stories

FILE- In this Sept. 16, 2019 file photo, the Dominion Voting system used in Georgia is shown Monday, in Atlanta. Georgia…
2020 USA Votes
Voting Equipment Worker Sues Trump Campaign and Conservative Media
Security director at Dominion Voting Systems days he wants his life back after false charges as key actor in 'rigging' election for President-elect Joe Biden
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 12/22/2020 - 10:37 PM
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Youtube logo in this picture illustration
US Politics
YouTube Will Remove New Videos That Falsely Claim Fraud Changed US Election Outcome
After November election, Reuters identified several YouTube channels making money from ads and memberships that were amplifying debunked accusations about voting fraud
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 12/09/2020 - 01:10 PM
FILE - Election workers scan ballots during a recount of the presidential vote, at the Georgia World Congress Center, in Atlanta, Georgia, Nov. 25, 2020.
2020 USA Votes
Georgia Officials Reject Trump Vote Fraud Claims
Biden won the southern US state, the first Democrat to claim its electoral votes since 1992
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Sun, 12/06/2020 - 02:35 PM
Attorney General William Barr, left, and President Donald Trump turn to leave after speaking about the 2020 census in the Rose…
2020 USA Votes
No Evidence of Fraud That Would Void Biden Victory, Barr Says
Attorney general’s comments a fresh setback for Trump’s efforts to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Tue, 12/01/2020 - 03:58 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Election News

2020 USA Votes

Cruz Joins Republican Bloc in Senate to Challenge Biden's Victory

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, asks a question during a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation committee hearing to examine the Federal Communications Commission on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 24, 2020.

Biden Faces Pressure to Reverse Trump’s Policies on Women

Protesters hold up signs ahead of the Women's March on Washington in downtown Washington, D.C., one day after Donald Trump's inauguration as President of the United States of America. January 21, 2017 (B. Allen / VOA)

Biden Expected to Change Key Immigration Policies

Biden Expect to Change Key Immigration Policies
USA

How Congress Will Count Electoral College Votes

Dusk falls over the Capitol, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Washington. Congressional leaders have hashed out a massive, year-end…

Final Test of Electoral College Count is Congress

Final Test of Electoral College Count is Congress

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.