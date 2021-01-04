Dozens of House, Senate Republicans Joining Likely Futile Effort to Reject Biden Victory

WASHINGTON - More than 100 Republican lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives and a dozen senators say they will join an almost assuredly futile effort Wednesday to try to block certification of the Electoral College vote showing that Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the November election.

The certification of the 306-232 Electoral College vote favoring Biden is the last step before he is set to be inaugurated as the country’s 46th president on January 20.

Both chambers of Congress would need to uphold the challenges to Biden’s victory for the election outcome to be upended. Democrats narrowly control the House and are certain to certify Biden’s win, while the Democratic minority in the Senate, along with some Republicans who have acknowledged Biden’s win, are likely to do the same in the Senate.

Trump, who for weeks has made baseless claims that he was defrauded of election to a second four-year term, continues to cheer on protests of his loss, an outcome that will make him the fifth U.S. president in the country’s 245-year history to lose a re-election bid after a single term in office.

His claims have included numerous tweets, including more Sunday, that prompted Twitter to flag the tweets with the warning, “This claim about election fraud is disputed.”

“The Swing States did not even come close to following the dictates of their State Legislatures,” the president posted Sunday. “These States “election laws” were made up by local judges & politicians, not by their Legislatures, & are therefore, before even getting to irregularities & fraud, UNCONSTITUTIONAL!”

Trump has also called for his supporters to mass in Washington on Wednesday to protest certification of Biden’s win.

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport, in West Palm Beach, Florida, Dec. 31, 2020.

Trump has lost dozens of court challenges to the outcome of the election, including twice at the Supreme Court. In the latest instance, a federal appellate court Saturday night upheld a lower court judge’s dismissal of a lawsuit seeking to give Vice President Mike Pence power to reject Biden’s winning electoral slates in several states and instead choose slates of Trump electors to overturn the election.

Pence is set to preside Wednesday in what is usually a ceremonial role at a joint session of Congress over the tabulation of the electoral votes that have already been certified by officials in the country’s 50 states and national capital city of Washington.

Marc Short, Pence’s chief of staff, said in a statement Saturday that the vice president “shares the concerns of millions of Americans about voter fraud and irregularities in the last election.”

The vice president, the statement continued, “welcomes the efforts of members of the House and Senate to use the authority they have under the law to raise objections and bring forward evidence before the Congress and the American people on Jan. 6th.”

But ultimately, Pence, as vice president and the presiding officer over the Senate, will be tasked with announcing his own defeat once the electoral vote is counted and the Republican challenges heard and presumably rejected.

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, Dec. 22, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri announced last week that he would challenge the Biden victory, coupled with the House protest of dozens of lawmakers led by Congressman Mo Brooks of Alabama. Hawley’s protest, specifically challenging Biden’s victory in the eastern state of Pennsylvania with 20 electoral votes, was joined Saturday by 11 other Republican senators led by Ted Cruz of Texas.

The 11 called for a 10-day audit of election returns in “disputed states,” saying they would vote to reject the electors from those states until the audit was completed.

Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey, a Republican, did not join the protest against the vote in his state, saying that “a fundamental, defining feature of a democratic republic is the right of the people to elect their own leaders. The effort by Senators Hawley, Cruz, and others to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in swing states like Pennsylvania directly undermines this right.”

Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas said in a statement late Sunday that while he shares concerns about election irregularities and supports a commission to study the November vote, he will not oppose Wednesday’s electoral vote count.

Cotton listed several reasons for his position, including saying that if Congress overturned Electoral College results it would take power for electing presidents away from the people and put it in the hands of whichever party controls Congress.

One of the vocal Trump supporters, Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, told NBC’s “Meet the Press” show on Sunday that he joined the protest against the Electoral College outcome because, “We’ve got tens of millions of people who think this election was stolen.”

But another Trump supporter, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, said proposing a commission two weeks ahead of the inauguration “is not effectively fighting for President Trump. It appears to be more of a political dodge than an effective remedy.”

The Senate’s top Republican lawmaker, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, after weeks of refusing to acknowledge Biden’s victory, congratulated Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the election winners after the Electoral College votes were cast in mid-December. McConnell was unsuccessful in urging Republican lawmakers to forego challenging the outcome.

FILE - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference in Atlanta, Georgia, Nov. 30, 2020.

Trump also tweeted Sunday morning about the outcome in the southern state of Georgia, where he lost to Biden by just under 12,000 votes out of the 5 million ballots that were cast.

“I spoke to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger yesterday about Fulton County and voter fraud in Georgia,” Trump said. “He was unwilling, or unable, to answer questions such as the ‘ballots under table’ scam, ballot destruction, out of state ‘voters’, dead voters, and more. He has no clue!”

I spoke to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger yesterday about Fulton County and voter fraud in Georgia. He was unwilling, or unable, to answer questions such as the “ballots under table” scam, ballot destruction, out of state “voters”, dead voters, and more. He has no clue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2021

Raffensperger, a Republican, replied, “Respectfully, President Trump: What you're saying is not true. The truth will come out.”

The Georgia vote was counted initially, and then twice recounted, with Biden winning all three times, the first time a Democratic presidential candidate carried the state since 1992.