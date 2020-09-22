2020 USA Votes

First US Presidential Debate Topics Released

By VOA News
September 22, 2020 06:06 PM
FILE PHOTO: Yard signs supporting U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice…
FILE - Yard signs supporting U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden are seen outside of an early voting site at the Fairfax County Government Center in Virginia, Sept. 18, 2020.

The moderator of the Sept. 29 U.S. presidential debate between Democratic nominee Joe Biden and incumbent Republican President Donald Trump has released the six topics of discussion. 

Trump and former Vice President Biden will debate their records in office, the current Supreme Court vacancy, COVID-19, the economy, race and violence in American cities, and the integrity of the election. The topics were chosen by moderator Chris Wallace, a Fox News journalist. 

Starting at 9 p.m. Washington time, the candidates will have 15 minutes to debate each of the topics during the 90-minute encounter, which will take place without commercial interruption. 

The list of topics is subject to change due to news developments. 

The first debate is scheduled to take place at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. 
 

Related Stories

Vice President Joe Biden President Donald Trump
2020 USA Votes
Trump, Biden Question Each Other’s Fitness for Office
At dueling Thursday night events, President Trump disparages Joe Biden while the former vice president characterizes the incumbent as ‘totally irrational’
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Fri, 09/18/2020 - 01:09 AM
FILE - In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020.
2020 USA Votes
Trump's Advantage Over Biden on Economy Slipping
Democratic challenger erases some of the president's polling lead on economic issues
Default Author Profile
By Rob Garver
Thu, 09/17/2020 - 02:30 PM
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks after participating in a coronavirus vaccine briefing with public health experts, in Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 16, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Biden Counters Trump With COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery Plan of His Own
Democratic Party’s challenger for presidency rolls out his plan hours after US government outlined its strategy for deploying coronavirus vaccine doses
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Wed, 09/16/2020 - 03:36 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Election News

2020 USA Votes

First US Presidential Debate Topics Released

FILE PHOTO: Yard signs supporting U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice…
Press Freedom

Partisan Websites Fill Media Void

FILE - The U.S. Capitol in Washington is shrouded in mist.

Supreme Court Pick Upends Unpredictable US Election

Supreme Court Pick Upends Unpredictable US Election
2020 USA Votes

Nevada Judge Dismisses Trump Campaign Lawsuit Over Mail-in Ballots

FILE - In this June 9, 2020, file photo, a sign indicates where mail ballots may dropped off as people wait in line at one of a…

Trump Plans to Promote 'Patriotic Education'

Trump Plans to Promote 'Patriotic Education'