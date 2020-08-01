2020 USA Votes

GOP: Trump Renomination will be Held in Private

By Associated Press
August 01, 2020 10:13 PM
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech during a tour of the Double Eagle Energy Oil Rig in Midland, Texas, July 29.
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech during a tour of the Double Eagle Energy Oil Rig in Midland, Texas, July 29, 2020.

WASHINGTON - The vote to renominate President Donald Trump is set to be conducted in private later this month, without members of the media present, a spokesperson for the Republican National Convention said, citing the coronavirus.

While Trump called off the public components of the convention in Florida last month, citing spiking cases of the virus across the country, 336 delegates are scheduled to gather in Charlotte, North Carolina, on August 24 to formally vote to make Trump the GOP standard-bearer once more.

Nominating conventions are traditionally meant to be media bonanzas, as political parties seek to leverage the attention the events draw to spread their message to as many voters as possible. If the GOP decision stands, it will mark the first party nominating convention in modern history to be closed to reporters.

"Given the health restrictions and limitations in place within the state of North Carolina, we are planning for the Charlotte activities to be closed press Friday, August 21 – Monday, August 24," a convention spokesperson said. "We are happy to let you know if this changes, but we are working within the parameters set before us by state and local guidelines regarding the number of people who can attend events."

Privately some GOP delegations have raised logistical issues with traveling to either city, citing the increasing number of jurisdictions imposing mandatory quarantine orders on travelers returning from states experiencing surges in the virus.

The subset of delegates in Charlotte will be casting proxy votes on behalf of the more than 2,500 official delegates to the convention. Alternate delegates and guests have already been prohibited. 

Related Stories

Kodak CEO Antonio Perez, right, is accompanied by company Chairman James Continenza, left, as they visit the New York Stock…
Economy & Business
Eastman Kodak Executive Got Trump Deal Windfall on 'Understanding'
After Trump administration announced a $765 million financing deal with Eastman Kodak, company's stock soared, making options now held by executive chairman Jim Continenza for 1.75 million shares worth tens of millions
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 08/01/2020 - 21:02
This illustration photo taken on June 29, 2020 shows a person using the video-sharing app TikTok on a smartphone in New Delhi. …
USA
Trump Sets Clock Ticking for TikTok
US president has threatened to ban popular Chinese-owned social media app amid security concerns
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Sat, 08/01/2020 - 12:28
A Miami-Dade County Elections Department employee places a vote-by-mail ballot for the August 18 primary election into a box…
2020 USA Votes
Trump Again Alleges Election Fraud from Mail-in Ballots
The president said, without evidence, that Russia and China could forge US ballots
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 07/31/2020 - 15:53
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before walking to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, July 31…
US Politics
Key Takeaways from Trump’s Evolving Campaign Strategy
Behind in the polls three months before the election, the president is focused on making up ground
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Fri, 07/31/2020 - 16:37
AP logo
By
Associated Press