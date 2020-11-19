2020 USA Votes

Joe Biden Wins Georgia, Flipping State for Democrats

By Associated Press
November 19, 2020 08:22 PM
President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, speaks at The Queen theater, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Nov. 19, 2020.

Joe Biden has won Georgia and its 16 electoral votes, an extraordinary victory for Democrats who pushed to expand their electoral map through the Sun Belt. 

The win by Biden pads his Electoral College margin of victory over President Donald Trump. Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election November 7 after flipping Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin to the Democrats' column. 

Biden now has 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232. 

Trump won Georgia by 5 percentage points in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton. 

In 2020, Democrats had focused heavily on the state, seeing it in play two years after Democrat Stacey Abrams narrowly lost the governor's race. Both of Georgia's Senate seats were on the ballot this year, further boosting the state's political profile as well as spending by outside groups seeking to influence voters. Those two races are headed to a January runoff. 

Georgia hadn't voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since Bill Clinton in 1992. 
 

AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Election News

2020 USA Votes

Joe Biden Wins Georgia, Flipping State for Democrats

President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, speaks at The Queen theater, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
2020 USA Votes

Trump Invites Michigan Lawmakers to White House

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Oakland County International Airport in Waterford Township.
2020 USA Votes

Biden Conducts Virtual Meeting with State Governors

FILE - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden conducts a virtual meeting with officials, in Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 17, 2020.

Biden Says Trump’s Blocking of Transition Delays Pandemic Efforts

Biden Says Trump’s Blocking of Transition Delays Pandemic Efforts
2020 USA Votes

Biden Says Battle Against Coronavirus Needs Commander in Chief

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden reacts to a journalist's question while exiting The Queen theatre following a virtual meeting with frontline health care workers in Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 18, 2020.

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.