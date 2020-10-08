Next Presidential Debate to Be Virtual; Trump Says He Won't Take Part

President Donald Trump says he will not participate in the next presidential debate, after the U.S. Commission on Presidential Debates announced Thursday the debate will be virtual "in order to protect the health and safety of all involved."

The commission said Trump, who is being treated for COVID-19, and Democratic challenger Joe Biden would participate from separate remote locations.

In a statement, the commission said the debate, which is scheduled for next Thursday, will be held as originally planned at the Adrienne Arsht Performing Arts Center in Miami, Florida. The "town hall" format, with the candidates taking questions from audience members, will also remain the same.

The John S. and James L. Knight Concert Hall at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County is shown, in Miami, Oct. 8, 2020.

Asked about the announcement on Fox Business, Trump said, "I'm not going to waste my time in a virtual debate. That's not what debating is all about. You sit behind a computer and do a debate is ridiculous. And then they cut you off whenever they want."

The Biden campaign has said the former vice president will participate.

"I don't know what the president is going to do. He changes his mind every second. For me to comment on that now would be irresponsible," Biden told reporters Thursday. "I think that if I can follow the commission's recommendations — if he goes off and has a rally … I don't know what I'll do."

Trump has been recovering from COVID-19 and has been confined to the White House since returning Monday from the Walter Reed Medical Center.

He said he is doing well and is ready to hold campaign rallies.

"I think I'm better to the point where I'd love to do a rally tonight," he said.

Trump's doctors have not said if he is ready to hold rallies.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines say a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 should be isolated for at least 10 days. Trump's positive COVID-19 test was revealed late last week.