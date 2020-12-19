2020 USA Votes

President-Elect Biden to Formally Introduce Climate Team

By VOA News
December 19, 2020 11:20 AM
FILE - President-elect Joe Biden speaks after the Electoral College formally confirmed his election win, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware, Dec. 14, 2020.
President-elect Joe Biden.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is set to introduce the team Saturday that will advance his ambitious climate change and energy agenda to the public.

Biden, a Democrat, will formally introduce a history-making team tasked with making good on his promises to combat global warming, promote green energy and address pollution.

With Democrats clinging to a slim majority in the House of Representatives and control of the Senate still undecided, the Biden administration may achieve little success in Congress, potentially forcing it to depend on rule changes at regulatory agencies to enact change.

The former U.S. vice president to President Barak Obama will disclose more details about his climate plan when he formally introduces team members in his home state of Delaware.

The team, which environmental groups have largely praised for its experience and diversity, is comprised of six members.

Gina McCarthy, Obama’s Environmental Protection Agency administrator, will be responsible for implementing Biden’s domestic agenda in the newly created position of national climate adviser.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Gina McCarthy, speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department in…
FILE - Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Gina McCarthy, speaks during a news conference in Washington, Jan. 11, 2017.

North Carolina’s top environmental regulator, Michael Regan, has been nominated by Biden to serve as EPA administrator. Regan, who has led the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality since 2017, previously worked at the EPA during the administrations of former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

The president-elect has chosen Democratic Congresswoman Deb Haaland to serve as interior secretary, and former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm as head of the Department of Energy.

Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia ,…
Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia , July 28, 2016.

Environmental lawyer Brenda Mallory will chair the Council on Environmental Quality, and climate expert and Biden adviser Ali Zaidi will serve as deputy national climate adviser.

If confirmed by the Republican-majority Senate, Haaland would be the first Native American to hold a U.S. cabinet position, Regan would be the first Black man to lead the EPA, and Mallory would be the first African American to head the White House Council on Environmental Quality.

While the team has been largely well received by environmental groups, the influential fossil fuel industry warns Biden, a frequent critic of the sector, to balance its climate initiatives with job preservation.

“We will … be watching closely to ensure that the incoming administration keeps President-elect Biden’s campaign promises to the energy workforce and protects the millions of jobs supported by our industry in states like New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania and across the country,” American Petroleum Institute President Mike Sommers said in a statement.

Biden has promised to make global warming a top priority. He has pledged to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2050, stop all emissions from U.S. power plants by 2035 and immediately re-enter the Paris Climate Agreement.

John Kerry, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's special presidential envoy for climate appointee, speaks
Environmentalists Cheer First-Ever US Climate Envoy
Former secretary of state John Kerry was instrumental in negotiating Paris accord
By Steve Baragona
Wed, 11/25/2020 - 06:48 AM
VOA News

Biden Names Deb Haaland as First Native American to Head Interior

Biden Taps Former Rival Pete Buttigieg for Transportation Chief   

Biden to Pick Former Michigan Gov. Granholm as Energy Secretary

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.