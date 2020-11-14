Pro-Trump Protesters March Through Washington Streets

Demonstrators favoring President Trump are marching through the streets of Washington Saturday before holding several rallies in support of the president’s unproven claims of fraud in the November 3 election.
Several rallies are scheduled for the day, including a Million MAGA March, a Women for Trump event and a Stop the Steal demonstration, which has leveled unproven claims of voter fraud in the presidential election.
Trump has refused to concede the presidential race to former Vice President Joe Biden, the projected winner of the election, citing irregularities in several swing states. State election officials have reported no serious irregularities with the vote that would affect the outcome of the race.
The rallies have been promoted by conservative media personalities as well as white nationalists and have fueled plans of counterdemonstrations organized by anti-fascist and anti-racism groups.
The far-right Proud Boys say some of its members are attending, and The Washington Post reports that conspiracy theorist and Infowars broadcaster Alex Jones is leading a Stop the Steal caravan from Texas.
Pro-Trump protests are also expected to take place at other major cities across the country.
Trump tweeted Friday, “Heartwarming to see all of the tremendous support out there, especially the organic Rallies that are springing up all over the Country, including a big one on Saturday in D.C. I may even try to stop by and say hello."
It is not clear how many people will turn up in Washington.
Christopher Rodriguez, Washington's Homeland Security and Emergency Management director, said in a press conference Thursday that the city is aware of about a dozen organizations planning events in Washington but that most of the groups are expected to be small.
"I don’t want anyone to think we are talking about large numbers of folks," he said.
Rodriguez stressed that violence will not be tolerated at the events.
The National Park Service said Friday it approved a permit request by Women for America First for 10,000 people to rally in Washington’s Freedom Plaza. It said the group originally applied for 50 participants but later updated the number.
Posts on social media promoting Stop the Steal events have been taken down by Facebook, drawing charges of censorship from the groups trying to organize the rallies.
Trump supporters are expected to congregate near Freedom Plaza, just east of the White House, while anti-Trump protesters are planning counterdemonstrations at Freedom Plaza, Union Station and the Supreme Court.
Police have closed streets near the planned events. Law enforcement has been on high alert since last week over fears of election violence that did not materialize. Fears of violence also prompted some Washington businesses to close last week.
Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a news conference this week that city police continue to be prepared.
“Our police chief will have a similar posture this weekend as he did last week. We will be there to support peaceful First Amendment demonstrations.”
What Happens Next?
What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US
In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.
President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.
American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.
That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."
Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.
When will the dispute be resolved?
The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.
So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.
Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.