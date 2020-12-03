2020 USA Votes

As Trump Faces End of His Presidency, Questions Abound

By Ken Bredemeier
December 03, 2020 06:04 PM
President Donald Trump presides over the Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony at the White House, Dec. 3, 2020.
WASHINGTON - Less than seven weeks before his four-year term ends, questions are swirling around U.S. President Donald Trump.

Will he concede defeat to President-elect Joe Biden?

So far, Trump has not yet offered a concession, nor is one required. A concession is simply a polite tradition of U.S. presidential elections in which the losing candidate admits the obvious and congratulates the winner.

President-elect Joe Biden speaks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris listens at left, during an event to introduce their nominees and appointees to economic policy posts at The Queen theater, Dec. 1, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.

Trump, however, shows no sign of acknowledging unequivocally that he lost the election, even as officials in state after contested state declare that Biden won the key political battlegrounds that will lead to his inauguration on January 20 as the country’s 46th president.

Instead, Trump has repeatedly claimed the election was fraudulent and that he was cheated out of a second term. On Wednesday, he released a 46-minute video filled with debunked falsehoods claiming vote and vote-counting irregularities and trying to prove he actually won.

“It was a massive dump of votes, mostly Biden, almost all Biden. And to this day, everyone's trying to figure out where did it come from?” Trump claimed. “But I went from leading by a lot [in the hours after the polls closed] to losing by a little” in the days that followed.

Trump’s dwindling lead was easily explained by the fact that the massive early mail-in votes, which he criticized, mostly skewed in Biden’s favor and took several days to count — sometimes because state officials banned the counting of early votes until the day of the election or after polls closed.

Trump and his campaign have made no legal headway in proving their case in the political battleground states that turned in Biden’s favor. In the latest setback, the Supreme Court in Wisconsin refused Thursday to directly hear his lawsuit attempting to overturn his 20,000-vote loss, saying the case must first be considered in lower courts.

U.S. presidential elections are decided in the Electoral College, with the most populous states having the most votes. Biden holds an unofficial 306-232 advantage, the exact total won by Trump in 2016, which he declared was a “landslide” victory over his Democratic challenger, Hillary Clinton. Biden also leads in the popular vote by nearly 7 million votes.

The Electoral College vote is set for December 14, with Biden expected to be declared the winner. Congress will certify the Electoral College outcome in early January, two weeks ahead of Biden’s swearing-in on a platform now under construction on the western front of the U.S. Capitol.

An undated portrait of Grover Cleveland, 22nd president of the United States.
A question also remains about the inauguration: Will Trump attend?

For more than a century, each outgoing president has adhered to custom and attended his successor’s swearing-in ceremony, even when the incumbent lost to the newly elected U.S. leader.

Trump said he has made up his mind but has not announced where he plans to be on Inauguration Day. But he is contemplating another run for the White House in 2024.

Only one U.S. president — Grover Cleveland in 1892 — successfully recaptured another term in the White House after losing a bid for reelection four years earlier.

Trump is keeping his options open and hinting at his plans.

He told Republicans at a White House holiday party this week, “It’s been an amazing four years. We’re trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years.”

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.