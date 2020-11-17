2020 USA Votes

Trump Fires Cybersecurity Official

By VOA News
November 17, 2020 08:28 PM
FILE PHOTO - U.S. Department of Homeland Security Under Secretary Chris Krebs speaks to reporters at the DHS Election…
FILE - Chris Krebs, then the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Under Secretary, speaks to reporters in Arlington, Virginia, Nov. 6, 2018.

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday on Twitter that he had fired Chris Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, for a recent statement Krebs made regarding election security. 

Krebs has consistently debunked allegations of voter fraud over the past week, tweeting, “On allegations that election systems were manipulated, 59 election security experts all agree, ‘in every case of which we are aware, these claims either have been unsubstantiated or are technically incoherent.’ ” 

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted that Krebs’s statements were “highly inaccurate,” alleging “massive improprieties and fraud.” Trump’s tweet was labeled as “disputed” by Twitter. 

“Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency,” he tweeted. 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Election News

2020 USA Votes

Trump Fires Cybersecurity Official

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Department of Homeland Security Under Secretary Chris Krebs speaks to reporters at the DHS Election…
2020 USA Votes

Biden Holds His Own Security Briefing

President-elect Biden leaves The Queen after participating in a virtual meeting on national security in Wilmington
2020 USA Votes

Biden Warns of Lethal Consequences if Trump Won't Coordinate on Coronavirus Response

President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, speaks about economic recovery at The Queen…
2020 USA Votes

Top Trump Aide: 'Obviously' Looks Like Biden Won the Election

FILE - U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien.
2020 USA Votes

Trump Campaign Abandons Parts of Pennsylvania Election Lawsuit

A postal worker collects mail from a mailbox inside the protest pen, as a handful of supporters of President Donald Trump…

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.