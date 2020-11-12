2020 USA Votes

Trump Has Been Silent for a Week, Except on Twitter

By Steve Herman
November 12, 2020 07:44 PM
President Donald Trump participates in a Veterans Day wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington…
President Donald Trump participates in a Veterans Day wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Nov. 11, 2020.

WHITE HOUSE - Following his projected defeat by President-elect Joe Biden, U.S. President Donald Trump is remaining silent, except for posting largely debunked electoral fraud claims on Twitter.

Trump on Thursday tweeted about a “rigged election” (one of numerous postings to which Twitter attached an alert stating, “This claim about election fraud is disputed”) and attacked Fox News, a cable television channel that has been largely supportive of him throughout his presidency.

Trump has largely failed to mention the coronavirus pandemic, as cases soared to new highs this week in the United States and hospitalizations and deaths increased. Campaign senior adviser Corey Lewandowski is the latest of Trump's political aides and administration officials to test positive for the virus.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., pauses as she meets with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Nov…
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., pauses as she meets with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 12, 2020.

Speaking Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “Words have power. When the president speaks, his words weigh a ton, and we've heard some things lately that are very disconcerting.” But, "numbers have eloquence, too,” she added referring to the “horrifying 144,000 new infections” from the coronavirus recorded the previous day.

For months while he focused on political campaigning, Trump did not attend meetings of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Vice President Mike Pence led the group’s meeting on Monday for the first time in nearly three weeks.

The White House is rejecting criticism from the Democrats that Trump, stung by election defeat, has prematurely ceased governing.

White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere waits for the arrival of President Donald Trump to the White House, Friday, Oct…
White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere waits for the arrival of President Donald Trump to the White House, Oct. 4, 2019, in Washington.

“Absolutely false,” White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere told VOA. “Just as he promised, President Trump is fighting hard for a free and fair election, while at the same time, carrying out all of his duties to put America first. He’s also working to advance meaningful economic stimulus, engaging members of Congress on a government funding proposal and ensuring state and local governments have what they need to respond to the ongoing pandemic.”

The White House on Thursday released several executive orders signed by the president, including one to prohibit U.S. investments in Chinese firms tied to that country’s military.

President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Gerald R. Ford International Airport, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Grand…
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Gerald R. Ford International Airport, Nov. 2, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Mich., with Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump had lunch Thursday with Pence and later in the afternoon met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, according to the White House.

The president, however, was not seen by reporters Thursday. The previous day, he attended a Veterans Day ceremony in the rain at Arlington National Cemetery where he did not speak.

Trump last spoke publicly on November 5 in the press room. The three major terrestrial television networks cut away from his remarks as he leveled unfounded accusations that the Democrats were committing fraud and trying to steal the November 3 election.

Seven days later, it is the longest Trump has gone without speaking on camera during his presidency, according to the website factba.se, a compendium of Trump’s tweets, speeches and policies.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill, attends a Veterans Day observance in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., Nov. 11, 2020.
President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill, attends a Veterans Day observance in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Nov. 11, 2020.

The Associated Press and other major media outlets, including Voice of America, project Biden as having more than the needed 270 electoral votes to defeat Trump, who will remain president until the inauguration on January 20.

The incumbent has not conceded, and the Trump campaign has launched legal efforts in several states to challenge vote counts.

Most Republican lawmakers in Congress appear to continue backing Trump’s position, with only a handful recognizing Biden as the president-elect.

Some senators from the president’s party have called for Biden to have access to high-level intelligence briefings — something currently not possible because the General Services Administration has not certified Biden as the winner.

It is customary for the president-elect to have access to federal office space and employees on the government payroll and to receive classified briefings.

"That is really important. It's probably the most important part of the transition," Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, told reporters Thursday, referring to Biden as the “apparent winner.”

Senate Armed Services Chairman James Inhofe, R-Okla, questions Kenneth Braithwaite, nominated to be Secretary of the Navy, Gen…
FILE - Senate Armed Services Chairman Jim Inhofe, R-Okla, speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 7, 2020.

Several other Republican senators concur, but some key lawmakers do not.

“I’ve always felt that any candidate should not necessarily be involved in those until that person becomes the president-elect, and he is not the president-elect," said Republican Sen. James Inhofe.

“We just had a divisive and hard-fought presidential election,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, alongside Pelosi, told reporters on Thursday. “But instead of working to pull the country back together so that we can fight our common enemy, COVID-19, Republicans in Congress are spreading conspiracy theories, denying reality and poisoning the well of our democracy.”

 

Related Stories

A Chinese flag flies near a Hikvision security camera monitoring a traffic intersection in Beijing, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. The…
VOA News on China
Trump Administration Bans US Investments in Firms Linked to Chinese Military
The move is designed to deter US investment firms, pension funds and others from buying and selling shares of 31 Chinese companies that were designated by the Defense Department as backed by the Chinese military earlier this year
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 11/12/2020 - 05:43 PM
Joan Martin poses for a portrait on the front porch of her home in Picayune, Miss., Nov. 11, 2020.
2020 USA Votes
Grief, Anger, Disbelief: Trump Voters Face Biden's Victory
Across the country, many of the 71.9 million people who voted for Trump — especially his loyal, passionate base — are working through turbulent emotions in the wake of his loss
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 11/12/2020 - 01:32 PM
Officials work on ballots at the Gwinnett County Voter Registration and Elections Headquarters, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in…
2020 USA Votes
US State of Georgia Orders Trump-Biden Vote Recount
Biden, narrowly ahead, is looking to be the first Democrat to win the southern U.S. state since 1992
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Wed, 11/11/2020 - 02:23 PM
National Counterterrorism Center Director Christopher Miller testifies before the House Homeland Security Committee.
USA
Trump Loyalists Get Top Pentagon Jobs After Esper Firing
Abrupt changes sent reverberations through Pentagon as nervous civilian and military personnel waited for the next shoe to drop
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:44 PM
Steve Herman
By
Steve Herman
White House Bureau Chief

More Election News

USA

Parler: A New Social Media Hangout for Conservatives to Vent, Plan

A screenshot of a graphic on Parler's home page
2020 USA Votes

Biden Presidency Could Be Watershed Moment in US-Turkey Relations, Analysts Say

FILE - Then U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) meets with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul.
2020 USA Votes

China Congratulates Biden on Election Victory

FILE - American flags are displayed together with Chinese flags on top of a trishaw in Beijing.
2020 USA Votes

What Is the Fate of Trump’s Border Wall?

2020 USA Votes

Why Xi Has Not Congratulated Biden

U.S. Vice President Joseph Biden (r) and China's Vice President Xi Jinping in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, February 14, 2012.

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.