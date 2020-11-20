Trump Meeting with Michigan Lawmakers Won’t Include Campaign Officials, White House Says 

2020 USA Votes

By VOA News
November 20, 2020 06:08 PM
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Oakland County International Airport in Waterford Township, Michigan, Oct. 30, 2020.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said President Donald Trump’s upcoming meeting with lawmakers from the Midwestern U.S. state of Michigan will not be an “advocacy meeting” and will not include campaign officials.

Trump meets Friday at the White House with Michigan's Republican state legislative leaders as his campaign continues to challenge Joe Biden's November 3 presidential victory based on unfounded allegations of voter fraud.

After failing repeatedly in court challenges throughout the country to undermine Biden’s victory by questioning the legality of the vote count, the president and his legal advisers are now reaching out directly to Republican state legislative leaders to see if they are willing to take steps to reverse the will of voters.

“This is not an advocacy meeting,” McEnany said at a White House news conference hours before the meeting. “There will be no one from the campaign there. He routinely meets with lawmakers from all across the country.”

Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, who has worked feverishly to support Trump’s efforts, told Fox 5 New York that he would attend the meeting to “answer any questions.”

The meeting is part of Trump’s extraordinary post-election campaign to block President-elect Biden’s victory in Michigan and in other battleground states and to reverse the results of the national election.

Biden, a former vice president, unofficially won Michigan by more than 154,000 votes. The state, however, has not yet certified the results while Trump and his allies keep trying to convince judges and state legislators to exchange the statewide popular vote with Republican-chosen electors.

The meeting was scheduled after Trump took the unusual step of personally calling two Wayne County, Michigan elections officials earlier this week who agreed to certify the results. But the officials said they later reconsidered their decision after speaking with Trump.

Trump went further by inviting Republican state lawmakers from Michigan to the White House for talks as state elections officials prepare to confirm Biden as the winner.

Wayne County, which includes Detroit, is Michigan’s most populous county and one that voted heavily for Biden.

As Michigan's Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey left Detroit for Washington on Friday, he was met by activists carrying signs with the slogan “Respect the Vote” and “Protect Democracy.”

Earlier this week, Shirkey said that Biden is the president-elect. Shirkey said that any attempt to award Michigan’s electoral votes to Trump is “not going to happen,” according to the news outlet Bridge Michigan.

Michigan state House Speaker Lee Chatfield will also attend the meeting.

 

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.