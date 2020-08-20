2020 USA Votes

Trump to Speak Near Biden's Hometown Shortly Before DNC Acceptance Speech

By VOA News
August 20, 2020 01:28 PM
Pennsylvania State Police officers wearing protective face masks are pictured ahead of President Donald Trump's arrival.
Pennsylvania State Police officers wearing protective face masks are pictured ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump campaign stop in Old Forge, Pennsylvania, August 20, 2020.

U.S. President Donald Trump is taking his reelection campaign Thursday to Old Forge, Pennsylvania, a town less than nine kilometers from Joe Biden’s birthplace, hours before Biden formally accepts the Democratic nomination for president.

Trump’s campaign said his speech in the Keystone State would address what it calls “a half century of Joe Biden failing America.”

Trump’s visit to the battleground state comes as recent opinion polls have him trailing Biden.  

Biden will deliver his acceptance speech hours later from his home in Wilmington, Delaware as the four-day virtual Democratic National Convention nears an end.

Trump has been making campaign stops and holding news conferences during Biden’s week in the political spotlight, traveling to several political battleground states.  

Republicans are staging their virtual national convention next week, starting Monday and culminating with Trump’s renomination acceptance speech at the White House on August 27. 

Trump won Pennsylvania in 2016 by less than one percentage point, or 44,000 votes. 

But Trump, who has since clashed with Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor over efforts to reopen its economy in the midst of the pandemic, has trailed Biden, whose campaign is working to recapture the state that Democrats won from 1992 through 2016. 

Polls indicate Biden, the former vice president in the Obama administration, is well-positioned to win Pennsylvania with his deep roots in Scranton and his appeal to white working-class and Black voters in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

Biden spokesman Andrew Bates said that Trump has “put the health of countless families across the Keystone State in danger and plunged the strong economy he inherited from the Obama-Biden administration into a tailspin.”

Trump’s campaign is concerned about losing support among suburban voters, particularly women, in the areas around Philadelphia. The campaign hopes to offset the loss by pushing for high voter turnout among rural and exurban voters. 

 

Related Stories

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at Wittman Airport, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Oshkosh, Wis. (AP…
2020 USA Votes
Trump Takes Campaign to Midwest as Democrats Kick Off Convention Week
The president is visiting four states, including near Biden’s boyhood home in Pennsylvania 
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Mon, 08/17/2020 - 18:03
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Tankcraft Corporation Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Darien, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
2020 USA Votes
Pence Campaigns in Wisconsin
Vice president's visit was his fifth this year to to state which narrowly backed Donald Trump during his 2016 campaign
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 08/20/2020 - 10:04
Senator from California and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks during the third day of the Democratic…
2020 USA Votes
Accepting Historic VP Nomination, Harris Urges Fight for ‘the America We Know is Possible’
Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama used Democratic National Convention speeches to make case for Americans to elect Joe Biden as 46th US president
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 08/20/2020 - 01:39
FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2019 file photo, former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives to testify at the trial of Roger…
USA
Ex-Trump Adviser Bannon Charged in Alleged Fraud Scheme
Steve Bannon and three others were indicted 'for their roles in defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors' in connection with an online crowdfunding campaign known as 'We Build the Wall'
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Thu, 08/20/2020 - 10:23
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Election News

2020 USA Votes

Trump to Speak Near Biden's Hometown Shortly Before DNC Acceptance Speech

Pennsylvania State Police officers wearing protective face masks are pictured ahead of President Donald Trump's arrival.
2020 USA Votes

Pence Campaigns in Wisconsin

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Tankcraft Corporation Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Darien, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Virtual Convention Offers New Opportunities for Political Parties to Connect 

Virtual Convention Offers New Opportunities for Political Parties to Connect 
2020 USA Votes

Americans Mixed on DNC Socially-distanced Political Theater

In this Aug. 18, 2020, image provided by Genevieve Williams, Williams poses for a selfie in Neosho, Mo.
2020 USA Votes

A Million More Floridians Voted by Mail in Tuesday Primaries

A poll worker wears personal protective equipment as she monitors a ballot drop box for mail-in ballots outside of a polling station during early voting, in Miami Beach, Florida. Aug. 7, 2020.