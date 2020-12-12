Trump Supporters to March, Pray in Protest of President’s Election Loss

WASHINGTON - Some of U.S. President Donald Trump’s backers and various conservative groups are urging fellow loyalists to march and pray Saturday in cities around the nation, including at a rally in the nation’s capital, to protest the president’s election loss to Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Supreme Court Rejects Republican Attack on Biden Victory Seventeen states and 126 GOP Congress members supported the lawsuit

Events are planned on Washington's National Mall and in the capitals of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona—all states where Trump's campaign has challenged vote counts.



The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a Texas lawsuit Friday to invalidate the November 3 presidential election results in four battleground states that Trump lost to Biden, all but ending Trump's effort to overturn the election outcome through the courts. More than 50 federal and state court rulings have upheld Biden’s victory over President Trump.



The Stop the Steal rally in Washington will be led by recently pardoned former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Organizers and church groups are calling for supporters to show up at what they’re calling “Jerico Marches” and prayer rallies.



The rally in Washington will start with marches around the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. Supreme Court and Justice Department "with prayers for the walls of corruption and election fraud to fall down," according to StopTheSteal.com. The plans reference the Biblical miracle of the battle of Jericho—the city’s walls tumbled down after priests and soldiers paraded around it.



A post Friday from a Twitter handle calling itself “Million Maga March” reads, “THE FIGHT IS NOT OVER! TOMORROW IN WASHINGTON D.C. — MASSIVE TRUMP RALLY — WE NEED TO TAKE A STAND FOR THE PRESIDENT NOW!”

🚨 MAGA PATRIOTS 🚨



THE FIGHT IS NOT OVER! 💪💥⚠️



TOMORROW IN WASHINGTON D.C. — MASSIVE TRUMP RALLY — WE NEED TO TAKE A STAND FOR THE PRESIDENT NOW! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸



WE NEED TO #MARCHFORTRUMP SO WE CAN #STOPTHESTEAL BY THESE DEMOCRAT & REPUBLICAN CONS!



THE TIME TO TAKE A STAND IS NOW! pic.twitter.com/X8cAFhRss8 — Million Maga March (@MilionMagaMarch) December 12, 2020



“MAGA” is Trump’s signature slogan “Make America Great Again.” Clashes between Trump backers and opponents in Washington last month led to fights, a stabbing and multiple arrests.



In a brief unsigned order, the Supreme Court said Texas does not have "standing" to sue Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, adding that the state "has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another state conducts its elections."

"All other pending motions are dismissed as moot," the order said.

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas – two of the most conservative members of the court – said they would have allowed Texas to file its complaint but that they “would not grant other relief.”

The lawsuit, filed on Monday by Trump ally and Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and backed by other GOP state attorneys general and 126 Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives, asked the Supreme Court to delay the Electoral College vote and to prevent the four states from casting their electoral votes on Monday.

In a statement, Paxton said, "It is unfortunate that the Supreme Court decided not to take this case and determine the constitutionality of these four states’ failure to follow federal and state election law."

In a late-night tweet, Trump, who for days had pressed the Supreme Court to deliver him "a victory," expressed disappointment in the decision, writing: "The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage!"

Trump Persists in Bid to Upend Biden Victory US president meets with Republican state attorneys general supporting his long-shot effort to invalidate millions of votes

The 154-page lawsuit rejected by the Supreme Court rehashed previously discredited allegations of massive voting irregularities. It charged that government officials in four states used the COVID-19 pandemic as an "unconstitutional" justification to loosen voting requirements. The alleged malfeasance, according to the lawsuit, opened the door to millions of illegally cast mail ballots that should be tossed aside.

The Supreme Court’s widely expected dismissal of the suit comes after state and federal courts across the country have rejected more than three dozen GOP-led challenges to the election results since November 3 and after Trump implored the justices to show "Wisdom and Courage" and deliver him a victory.

"This is almost certainly the end of the line for the president's legal challenges," said Andrew Hessick, a professor of law at the University of North Carolina. "At this point there is not really time to file new legal challenges."



Rick Hasen, a prominent election law expert at the University of California Irvine, said the decision was “never in serious doubt given how weak the claims were both legally and factually."

"A Supreme Court decision to hand the election to Trump on the flimsiest of legal and factual foundations would have been the end of modern American democracy and sparked widespread unrest,” Hasen wrote on his blog.

Friday's ruling comes five days after the Supreme Court justices unanimously rejected a separate Republican bid to prevent Pennsylvania from certifying its results.

The back-to-back dismissals reflect the court's aversion to being drawn into inherently political fights over elections, Hessick said.

"They could have taken these cases and heard them on the merits and then said the Trump campaign was not going to prevail, but instead they opted not to hear the cases at all," Hessick said.

The rulings are also a testament to the court's independence, showing how the justices, despite their popular image as "politicians in robes" and sometimes controversial rulings, remain committed to the law, Hessick said.

The order did not make clear whether the court’s newest member, conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett, recused herself from the case.

During her confirmation hearing in October, Barrett, who was nominated by Trump to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, refused to commit to recuse from election dispute cases.

Jonathan Turley, a conservative law professor at George Washington University, tweeted that “an apology might be in order after Democrats claimed that she would join the other conservatives in overturning the election.”

Biden has won 306 electoral votes – 36 more than he needs – to Trump’s 232 votes, and without a court-sanctioned delay, the presidential electors are expected to approve Biden’s victory Monday.