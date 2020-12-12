2020 USA Votes

Trump Supporters to March, Pray in Protest of President’s Election Loss

By Masood Farivar
December 12, 2020 12:08 PM
Former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn speaks as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump listen during a rally to protest the results of the election in front of Supreme Court building, in Washington, U.S., Dec. 12, 2020.
Former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn speaks as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump listen during a rally to protest the results of the election in front of Supreme Court building, in Washington, U.S., Dec. 12, 2020.

WASHINGTON - Some of U.S. President Donald Trump’s backers and various conservative groups are urging fellow loyalists to march and pray Saturday in cities around the nation, including at a rally in the nation’s capital, to protest the president’s election loss to Democratic rival Joe Biden.

 

FILE - The Supreme Court building is seen under stormy skies in Washington, June 20, 2019.
Supreme Court Rejects Republican Attack on Biden Victory
Seventeen states and 126 GOP Congress members supported the lawsuit

Events are planned on Washington's National Mall and in the capitals of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona—all states where Trump's campaign has challenged vote counts.
 
The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a Texas lawsuit Friday to invalidate the November 3 presidential election results in four battleground states that Trump lost to Biden, all but ending Trump's effort to overturn the election outcome through the courts. More than 50 federal and state court rulings have upheld Biden’s victory over President Trump.
 
The Stop the Steal rally in Washington will be led by recently pardoned former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Organizers and church groups are calling for supporters to show up at what they’re calling “Jerico Marches” and prayer rallies.
 
The rally in Washington will start with marches around the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. Supreme Court and Justice Department "with prayers for the walls of corruption and election fraud to fall down," according to StopTheSteal.com. The plans reference the Biblical miracle of the battle of Jericho—the city’s walls tumbled down after priests and soldiers paraded around it.  

 
A post Friday from a Twitter handle calling itself “Million Maga March” reads, “THE FIGHT IS NOT OVER! TOMORROW IN WASHINGTON D.C. — MASSIVE TRUMP RALLY — WE NEED TO TAKE A STAND FOR THE PRESIDENT NOW!” 

 
“MAGA” is Trump’s signature slogan “Make America Great Again.” Clashes between Trump backers and opponents in Washington last month led to fights, a stabbing and multiple arrests.  
 
In a brief unsigned order, the Supreme Court said Texas does not have "standing" to sue Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, adding that the state "has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another state conducts its elections."

"All other pending motions are dismissed as moot," the order said.   

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas – two of the most conservative members of the court – said they would have allowed Texas to file its complaint but that they “would not grant other relief.”

The lawsuit, filed on Monday by Trump ally and Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and backed by other GOP state attorneys general and 126 Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives, asked the Supreme Court to delay the Electoral College vote and to prevent the four states from casting their electoral votes on Monday.

In a statement, Paxton said, "It is unfortunate that the Supreme Court decided not to take this case and determine the constitutionality of these four states’ failure to follow federal and state election law."

In a late-night tweet, Trump, who for days had pressed the Supreme Court to deliver him "a victory," expressed disappointment in the decision, writing: "The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage!"

FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building adjacent to the White House in Washington, Dec. 8, 2020.
Trump Persists in Bid to Upend Biden Victory
US president meets with Republican state attorneys general supporting his long-shot effort to invalidate millions of votes

The 154-page lawsuit rejected by the Supreme Court rehashed previously discredited allegations of massive voting irregularities. It charged that government officials in four states used the COVID-19 pandemic as an "unconstitutional" justification to loosen voting requirements. The alleged malfeasance, according to the lawsuit, opened the door to millions of illegally cast mail ballots that should be tossed aside.    

The Supreme Court’s widely expected dismissal of the suit comes after state and federal courts across the country have rejected more than three dozen GOP-led challenges to the election results since November 3 and after Trump implored the justices to show "Wisdom and Courage" and deliver him a victory.    

"This is almost certainly the end of the line for the president's legal challenges," said Andrew Hessick, a professor of law at the University of North Carolina. "At this point there is not really time to file new legal challenges."
 
Rick Hasen, a prominent election law expert at the University of California Irvine, said the decision was “never in serious doubt given how weak the claims were both legally and factually."

"A Supreme Court decision to hand the election to Trump on the flimsiest of legal and factual foundations would have been the end of modern American democracy and sparked widespread unrest,” Hasen wrote on his blog.

Friday's ruling comes five days after the Supreme Court justices unanimously rejected a separate Republican bid to prevent Pennsylvania from certifying its results.

The back-to-back dismissals reflect the court's aversion to being drawn into inherently political fights over elections, Hessick said.

"They could have taken these cases and heard them on the merits and then said the Trump campaign was not going to prevail, but instead they opted not to hear the cases at all," Hessick said. 

The rulings are also a testament to the court's independence, showing how the justices, despite their popular image as "politicians in robes" and sometimes controversial rulings, remain committed to the law, Hessick said.

The order did not make clear whether the court’s newest member, conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett, recused herself from the case.  

During her confirmation hearing in October, Barrett, who was nominated by Trump to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, refused to commit to recuse from election dispute cases.   

Jonathan Turley, a conservative law professor at George Washington University, tweeted that “an apology might be in order after Democrats claimed that she would join the other conservatives in overturning the election.”

Biden has won 306 electoral votes – 36 more than he needs – to Trump’s 232 votes, and without a court-sanctioned delay, the presidential electors are expected to approve Biden’s victory Monday.   

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.