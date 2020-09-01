2020 USA Votes

Trump Visits Kenosha, Calls for ‘Tough’ Response to Protests

By Steve Herman, Ken Bredemeier
Updated September 01, 2020 05:48 PM
President Donald Trump talks to business owners, Sept. 1, 2020, as he tours an area damaged during demonstrations after a police officer shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.
President Donald Trump talks to business owners, Sept. 1, 2020, as he tours an area damaged during demonstrations after a police officer shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.

WHITE HOUSE - U.S. President Donald Trump walked through parts of Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday that were damaged last week in civil unrest that erupted after a white police officer shot a Black man, Jacob Blake, seven times in the back as officers tried to arrest him. 

“You have to be decisive, and you have to be tough, and you have to be strong, and you have to be willing to bring people in” to quell violence, the U.S. leader said in an exchange with law enforcement officers. 

Later, at a sit-down discussion with law enforcement officials, Trump said, “You have anarchists and you have the looters and you have the rioters. You have all types. You have agitators.” 

Trump is engaged in political sparring with his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, over who would keep the country safe as the two head to the November presidential election. Trump attacked “reckless, far-left politicians,” adding, “We must give far greater support to our law enforcement.” 

Trump said that in Kenosha, “Violent mobs demolished or damaged at least 25 businesses, burned down public buildings and threw bricks at police officers, which your police officers won’t stand for.” 

“And they didn’t stand for it,” Trump said. “These are not acts of peaceful protests but really domestic terror.” 

Trump visited Kenosha, a 100,000-resident city on the shores of Lake Michigan, against the wishes of the city’s mayor and Wisconsin Governor  

Tony Evers, who said it was too soon as police continue their investigation of the shooting of Blake on August 23. Family members say he was left partially paralyzed.  

In addition, police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing of two protesters and the wounding of a third during the street protests after the police shooting of Blake. Police have charged a teenage vigilante who claimed to be protecting Kenosha businesses from the protesters with the killings. 
Watch: Trump, Biden Clash Over Violent Protests

Evers, a Democrat, sent state National Guard troops to Kenosha and later accepted a White House offer of more federal law enforcement assistance. 

Trump claimed, without evidence, that the civil unrest ended when the White House said he would visit. 

“This ended within an hour, and as soon as we announced we were coming and then they saw we were here,” said Trump, who was accompanied to Kenosha by Attorney General William Barr. 

Trump did not meet with Blake’s family during his visit but emphasized several times that he had spoken with a family pastor. 

As he headed to Kenosha, Trump said, "Today, I'm there for law enforcement and for the National Guard, because they've done a great job in Kenosha. They have put out the flame immediately. As soon as they came in, boom, the flame was gone. Now maybe it will start up again, in which case they will put it out very powerfully." 

The president declined Monday to criticize the actions of Kyle Rittenhouse, the white teenage vigilante who is accused of fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during a street demonstration in Kenosha two nights after Blake’s shooting.  Rittenhouse, who claimed his goal was to protect businesses, faces five felony charges, including first degree intentional homicide.

“They very violently attacked him,” Trump told reporters about Rittenhouse. “He probably would’ve been killed” had he not opened fire on the demonstrators.   

Evers urged the president to skip Tuesday’s visit to Kenosha, saying Trump’s presence “will only hinder our healing. I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together.”   

Portland police make arrests on the scene of the nightly protests at a Portland police precinct on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 in Portland, Ore. Oregon State Police will return to Portland to help local authorities after the fatal shooting of a man…

Trump’s trip to Wisconsin came as he and former Vice President Biden trade accusations about security and portray life in America under the other candidate as unsafe. 

Trump announced Monday that the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice are launching an investigation into “left-wing civil unrest” in “Democrat-run cities,” adding that federal operations cracking down on urban violence have resulted in the arrests of 200 people, including 100 in Portland, Oregon.   

“In America, we will never surrender to mob rule, because if the mob rules, democracy is indeed dead,” the president told reporters in the White House briefing room.  

Trump, emphasizing that “we need order,” spoke just hours after Biden said the president “can't stop the violence, because for years, he has fomented it.”     

Earlier in the day, Biden speaking in Pittsburgh, looked into the cameras during his remarks, which were carried live on the three main U.S. cable news networks, and said: "Ask yourself, do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really?”  

Biden called for rioters and looters to be prosecuted and accused Trump of “rooting for chaos and violence” during the election season because he sees it as “a political lifeline.”   

A Biden statement late Monday faulted Trump for not repudiating Rittenhouse and urged the president to join Biden “in saying that while peaceful protest is a right – a necessity – violence is wrong, period.” 

 

Related Stories

A woman reacts at a vigil, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S., August 28,…
Race in America
Protests Continue in Kenosha Over Police Shooting of Black Man
Mass rally organized by family of victim Jacob Blake and activists, as Trump announces he plans visit to Midwestern city
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 08/29/2020 - 13:40
TV cameras set up outside the Lake County courthouse for the extradition hearing for Kyle Rittenhouse Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in…
USA
Teen Charged in Kenosha Killings Stalls Return to Wisconsin
A judge in Waukegan, Illinois, postponed a hearing on Kyle Rittenhouse's extradition to Wisconsin to Sept. 25
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 08/28/2020 - 14:52
Police officers help remove the the body of a man who was shot dead amid weekend clashes in Portland, Ore.
Race in America
Antifa Protester Suspected of Killing Trump Supporter in Oregon
Left-wing protest movement has resorted to violence in the past in opposition to right-wing extremist groups but has stopped short of lethal tactics
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Tue, 09/01/2020 - 06:28
Portland police make arrests on the scene of the nightly protests at a Portland police precinct on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 in…
US Politics
Trump, Biden Spar Over US Protest Violence
US leader ridicules Democratic opponent as ‘slow Joe,’ while Biden says president ‘has forfeited any moral leadership’
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Mon, 08/31/2020 - 15:07
Steve Herman
By
Steve Herman
White House Bureau Chief
Ken Bredemeier
By
Ken Bredemeier

More Election News

2020 USA Votes

Biden Leads Trump Across US, But Key Election States Remain Close

(COMBO) This combination of file photos created on March 4, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump(L) speaking to the media prior…
2020 USA Votes

US Justice Department Unveils Reforms for FBI Wiretap Applications

FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before the House Homeland Security Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday,…
2020 USA Votes

Trump Visits Kenosha, Calls for ‘Tough’ Response to Protests

President Donald Trump talks to business owners, Sept. 1, 2020, as he tours an area damaged during demonstrations after a police officer shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.

Biden, Trump Clash Over Violent Protests

FILE - In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020.
US Politics

US House to Subpoena Postmaster General Over Mail Delays

Postal workers load packages in their mail delivery vehicles at the Panorama city post office on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 in the…