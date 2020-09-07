2020 USA Votes

On US Labor Day, Trump, Biden Focus on American Workers

By Ken Bredemeier
September 07, 2020 03:05 PM
FILE - In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020.
FILE - A combination picture shows Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and U.S. President Donald Trump.

WASHINGTON - The U.S. presidential campaign turned to the homestretch Monday on the annual Labor Day holiday, with both Republican President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, focused on the fate of American workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

With fewer than 60 days until the November 3 national election, Trump said on Twitter, “Jobs number, and the Economic comeback, are looking GREAT. Happy Labor Day!” 

The U.S. leader’s tweet came ahead of an afternoon news conference at the White House. In a second tweet, he contended that the steady economic improvement from the pandemic was the “Biggest and Fastest Financial Recovery in History.” 

He said 2021 “will be the best ever,” unless Biden is elected and takes command of the country in January. In that case, Trump claimed the world’s biggest economy would “CRASH!!!” because of higher taxes Biden has said he would seek to impose on those earning $400,000 or more a year. 

Biden was headed to the key political battleground state of Pennsylvania in the eastern U.S. for a virtual town hall with AFL-CIO union President Richard Trumka in the state capital of Harrisburg. Biden has accused Trump of mismanaging the pandemic, spawning greater economic turmoil and the layoffs of millions of workers. 

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during an event with local union members in the backyard of a home in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Sept. 7, 2020.

The U.S. jobless rate dipped to 8.4% in August, but economic experts say it could take months for a more robust recovery to take hold. Only about half the 22 million jobs that were lost in the pandemic have been recovered, with many employers paring their payrolls even as they have reopened their businesses. 

Biden was set to collect endorsements from three organized labor groups: the Laborers' International Union of North America, the International Union of Elevator Constructors and the National Federation of Federal Employees. 

Collectively, the three unions represent hundreds of thousands of workers nationwide the Biden campaign hopes to mobilize to support his campaign. 

Biden’s vice-presidential running mate, California Senator Kamala Harris, and Vice President Mike Pence both visited the highly contested election state of Wisconsin in the Midwest. 

Harris, in her first solo, in-person campaign appearance as part of Biden’s ticket, is meeting with unionized electrical workers and Black business owners in Milwaukee. Pence, Trump’s second in command, is touring an energy facility in the city of La Crosse. 

Both Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, two traditionally Democratic states that Trump won in 2016 to help him capture a four-year White House term, are again expected to be pivotal states in the 2020 contest. Polls show Biden narrowly ahead in both states. 

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference on the North Portico of the White House, Sept. 7, 2020, in Washington.

While the pandemic has sharply curtailed huge political rallies that are a mainstay of typical U.S. presidential campaigns, both Trump and Biden are planning numerous trips in the coming weeks to politically important states in front of more modest crowds or in Biden’s case with virtual events. Trump has appeared before sizeable gatherings in recent weeks, including at the White House August 27 to deliver his presidential Republican renomination acceptance speech.  

Trump plans to visit North Carolina, Florida, Michigan and Pennsylvania later in the week. Biden plans to return to Pennsylvania on Friday, when both he and Trump plan to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the 2001 al-Qaida terrorist attacks on the U.S. in Shanksville, where a jetliner crashed into a field as passengers tried to commandeer the plane from the hijackers. 

Biden, as he has for months, is maintaining his lead over Trump in national polls, by about 7 percentage points, although his lead in battleground states is thinner. 

The U.S. decides the presidency through an indirect form of democracy, not by the national popular vote but in the Electoral College, where the winner in each state receives all of that state’s electoral votes. Each state’s number of electoral votes is based on its population. 

Would-be presidents must win at least 270 of the 538 electoral votes. The most populous states — Democratic-leaning California with 55 votes, and Republican-dominated Texas with 38 — hold the most sway. Seven states and the national capital city of Washington have the fewest electoral votes, three apiece. 

Related Stories

Battleground State Voters Gear Up for Final Months of Presidential Campaign
00:03:07
2020 USA Votes
'Battleground State' Voters Gear Up for Final Leg of Presidential Campaign
Organizers working to register voters amid continuing racial unrest, coronavirus pandemic
Kane Farabaugh
By Kane Farabaugh
Sun, 09/06/2020 - 02:54 AM
FILE - Customers are seen wearing masks while shopping at a Walmart store in Bradford, Pennsylvania.
2020 USA Votes
Trump, Biden Spar on State of US Economy 
Treasury chief Mnuchin predicts robust recovery, but Biden running mate Harris calls Trump an ‘abject failure’ in handling economy    
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Sun, 09/06/2020 - 01:11 PM
Biden Stresses Reconciliation in City Where Trump Called for Law and Order
00:02:43
2020 USA Votes
Biden Stresses Reconciliation in City Where Trump Called for Law and Order
Wisconsin city recently became the new enter of racial conflict in US after a police officer shot an African American man in the back seven times during an arrest attempt
Brian Padden
By Brian Padden
Fri, 09/04/2020 - 01:27 AM
Visitors to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., participate in a sunset memorial service, Sept. 10, 2019, as the nation prepares to mark the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
2020 USA Votes
Trump, Biden Will Both Mark 9/11 Anniversary in Pennsylvania
Both will be in Shanksville, where one of the hijacked planes crashed in a field
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 09/02/2020 - 10:08 PM
Ken Bredemeier
By
Ken Bredemeier

More Election News

2020 USA Votes

On US Labor Day, Trump, Biden Focus on American Workers

FILE - In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020.

Republicans, Democrats Discuss Media Report Alleging Trump Disparaged US Troops

A U.S. Army soldier stands guard in front of rows of graves as U.S. President Donald Trump visits Arlington Nat. Cemetery.
2020 USA Votes

1st Presidential Debate Set for September 29

(COMBO) This combination of file photos created on March 4, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump(L) speaking to the media prior…

September 29 Debate is Next on 2020 Election Calendar

September 29 Debate is Next on 2020 Election Calendar
2020 USA Votes

As Trump Campaigns on Law and Order, Barr Rolls Out Crime-Fighting Initiatives     

Attorney General William Barr listens during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the oversight of the Department of Justice.