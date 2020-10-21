US Officials: Russia, Iran Have Obtained Voter Info

BOSTON - Russia and Iran have obtained U.S. voting registration information, the government's national intelligence director said at a rare news conference Wednesday night.

John Ratcliffe, the intelligence director, and FBI Director Chris Wray said the U.S. would impose costs on any foreign countries interfering in the 2020 U.S. election.

"We have confirmed that some voter registration information has been obtained by Iran, and separately, by Russia," Ratcliffe said during a hastily arranged news conference. "We have already seen Iran sending spoofed emails designed to intimidate voters, incite social unrest and damage President [Donald] Trump."

