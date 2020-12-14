2020 USA Votes

US Presidential Electors Set to Confirm Joe Biden’s Victory 

By Ken Bredemeier
December 14, 2020 12:52 PM
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, left, and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds tally the votes cast by members of Iowa's Electoral College…
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, left, and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds tally the votes cast by members of Iowa's Electoral College, Dec. 14, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa.

WASHINGTON - Presidential electors across the United States are voting in the Electoral College on Monday, set to officially confirm that former Vice President Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in last month’s election for a new four-year term as the American leader. 

Biden, a Democratic fixture on the U.S. political scene for nearly a half century, is likely to win the Electoral College vote by a 306-232 margin, making Trump, a Republican, the fifth U.S. president in the country’s 244-year history to lose a bid for re-election after a single term in the White House. 

The Electoral College vote is normally a routine formality in the quadrennial U.S. presidential election calendar. But since the November 3 national vote, Trump has repeatedly claimed without credible evidence the vote in key battleground states he lost to Biden by varying amounts was fraudulent, costing him re-election. 

Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference on legal challenges…
FILE - Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference on legal challenges to vote counting in Pennsylvania, Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia.

Trump and his allies have lost more than 50 lawsuits in battleground states contesting the vote. 

Typically, all the electoral votes in each state are recorded for the popular vote winner in that state, although two small states — Nebraska and Maine —divide the votes by congressional district. This year, Biden picked up a single extra elector in Nebraska while losing the statewide vote, while Trump did the same in Maine.  

Trump maintained his broadsides against the Biden victory on Sunday, contending on Twitter, “Swing States that have found massive VOTER FRAUD, which is all of them, CANNOT LEGALLY CERTIFY these votes as complete & correct without committing a severely punishable crime.” He retweeted himself on Monday morning as the Electoral College voting started.  

The electors often meet in state capitol buildings, but with tensions running high Monday, some of the Electoral College voting is occurring at undisclosed locations and officials in at least two states are providing armed protection for the electors as they arrive. 

Electoral College member Pennsylvania State Representative Jordan Harris (D-Philadelphia) arrives at an entrance secured by…
Electoral College member Pennsylvania State Representative Jordan Harris (D-Philadelphia) arrives ahead of electors gathering to cast their votes at the at the state capitol complex in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Dec. 14, 2020.

The voting is occurring at various times in the different states, but at least half the states are live streaming their votes in a show of transparency. 

Biden is planning to address the nation Monday night after the vote is complete.      

Biden won the national popular vote by more than 7 million votes, but the 538-member Electoral College determines the outcome of U.S. presidential elections in the indirect form of democracy the U.S. practices. 

The most populous states hold the most sway, with each of the 50 states having the same number of electors as the number of senators and representatives it has in Congress. The national capital city of Washington, which does not have voting representation in Congress, has three electors, the same number as the country’s seven smallest states. 

The Pacific coastal state of California, which Biden easily won, has the most electors, 55, followed by Texas with 38 electors who will vote for Trump and 29 in New York for Biden.  

2020 US Election Results

 In the midwestern state of Michigan, Democratic electors are getting police escorts from their cars into the State Capitol, which otherwise has been closed for the day to keep out gun-carrying Trump protesters who are planning to demonstrate against the Biden victory in the political battleground state. 

In the southwestern state of Arizona, where Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to win since 1996, state officials are holding the vote at an undisclosed location for safety reasons, away from what is expected to be a contentious hearing on election integrity that Republicans are conducting in the statehouse.  

In Delaware, Biden’s small eastern home state, the electoral vote ceremony was moved to a college gymnasium, a site considered to have more security. 

Members of Georgia's Electoral College are sworn in before casting their votes at the state Capitol, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in…
Members of Georgia's Electoral College are sworn in before casting their votes at the state Capitol, Dec. 14, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)

After the Electoral College vote is completed, one last step remains in the American presidential election tableau. 

On January 6, the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives will meet in a joint session of Congress to officially count Monday’s Electoral College vote.  

Trump allies in the House, led by Congressman Mo Brooks of Alabama, say they will contest the outcome in five states — Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia and Wisconsin — where they contend widespread voting fraud cost Trump re-election. But election officials in all five states, including key Republicans in Georgia and Arizona, certified the Biden victory and said there was no decisive vote or vote-counting fraud that affected the outcome. 

But before a congressional debate could occur on the Republican House members’ protest, a senator would have to join in contesting the outcome, but so far, none has said he or she would. 

If the protests are dismissed, Vice President Mike Pence, presiding over the process, would end up declaring that he and Trump had lost their re-election bid. 

Then, two weeks later, at noon January 20, Biden would be sworn in on the steps of the U.S. Capitol as the 46th U.S. president. At 78, he will be the oldest American leader ever. 

Related Stories

Surrounded by Army cadets, President Donald Trump watches the first half of the 121st Army-Navy Football Game in Michie Stadium…
2020 USA Votes
Trump Defiant as US Electors Prepare to Finalize Biden Victory
Democrat Joe Biden to address nation on Monday after Electoral College formalizes his election win
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Sun, 12/13/2020 - 08:17 AM
Former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn speaks as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump listen during a rally to protest the results of the election in front of Supreme Court building, in Washington, U.S., Dec. 12, 2020.
2020 USA Votes
Trump Supporters Rally in US to Protest President’s Election Loss
Demonstrations come after Supreme Court rejects Texas lawsuit to invalidate election results in four battleground states 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 12/12/2020 - 12:08 PM
FILE - The Pentagon in Washington.
US Politics
Senate Sends Trump Defense Bill He Has Vowed to Veto
Vote is 84-13, mirroring a similarly overwhelming margin in the House that, if maintained in both chambers, would be enough to override a potential veto
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 12/11/2020 - 03:51 PM
U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a Thanksgiving video teleconference with members of the military forces
2020 USA Votes
Trump Says He Will Leave White House if Biden Wins Electoral College Vote
Electors scheduled to meet Dec. 14 to formalize election's outcome
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 11/26/2020 - 08:43 PM
Ken Bredemeier
By
Ken Bredemeier

More Election News

2020 USA Votes

US Presidential Electors Set to Confirm Joe Biden’s Victory 

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, left, and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds tally the votes cast by members of Iowa's Electoral College…
2020 USA Votes

Trump Defiant as US Electors Prepare to Finalize Biden Victory

Surrounded by Army cadets, President Donald Trump watches the first half of the 121st Army-Navy Football Game in Michie Stadium…
2020 USA Votes

Trump Supporters Rally in US to Protest President’s Election Loss

Former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn speaks as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump listen during a rally to protest the results of the election in front of Supreme Court building, in Washington, U.S., Dec. 12, 2020.
2020 USA Votes

Understanding the US Senate Runoff Elections in Georgia

A young voter casts her ballot on Election Day in Atlanta, Georgia, Nov. 3, 2020.
USA

Daughters of Immigrants, Descendants of the Enslaved

Katherine Tai, the Biden administration's choice to take over as the U.S. trade representative, speaks during an event at The…

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.