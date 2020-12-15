2020 USA Votes

US Senate Republican Leader Acknowledges Biden Victory

By Ken Bredemeier
December 15, 2020 01:43 PM
FILE - Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Dec. 8. 2020.
WASHINGTON - Six weeks after the U.S. presidential election, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged Tuesday that Democrat Joe Biden is the country’s president-elect.
 
McConnell congratulated Biden as President Donald Trump continued his unfounded claims that voter fraud cheated him out of re-election.
 
McConnell, who had refrained from declaring Biden the winner, said in a Senate speech that Biden’s 306-232 victory Monday in the Electoral College made his claim to a four-year term in the White House a reality.
 
“As of this morning, our country has officially a president-elect and a vice president-elect,” McConnell said. “Many millions of us had hoped the presidential election would yield a different result. But our system of government has processes to determine who will be sworn in on January 20. The Electoral College has spoken.”
 
“So today, I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden,” McConnell said. “The president-elect is no stranger to the Senate. He’s devoted himself to public service for many years. I also want to congratulate the vice president-elect, our colleague from California, Sen. [Kamala] Harris. All Americans can take pride that our nation has a female vice president-elect for the very first time.”
 
Trump did not immediately respond to McConnell’s acknowledgment that Biden would become the country’s 46th president.  
 
Instead, he said on Twitter, “Tremendous evidence pouring in on voter fraud. There has never been anything like this in our Country!”
 
Twitter tagged Trump’s tweet, saying, “This claim about election fraud is disputed.”
 
Trump has lost more than 50 lawsuits claiming vote and vote-counting irregularities and has refused to concede his defeat to Biden.

FILE - President-elect Joe Biden speaks after the Electoral College formally confirmed his election win, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware, Dec. 14, 2020.
The Senate and House of Representatives are set to review and certify the Electoral College outcome on January 6. Trump is holding out one last hope of retaining the presidency, expressing Twitter support for a protest led by Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks contesting Biden’s victories in five states.
 
But Brooks needs a senator to join his protest and so far, no senator has agreed to sign on to his claim that Trump was victorious.
 
Since the November 3 national election, only a small group of Republican lawmakers has acknowledged Biden’s victory. Many Republicans have either stayed mum or voiced support for Trump’s long-shot efforts to upend Biden’s win.
 
But after the Electoral College outcome, several more key Republicans in Washington said Monday that Biden had won the presidency, making Trump the fifth U.S. president in the country’s 244-year history to lose a bid for re-election after a single term in office.  
 
In the U.S.’s indirect form of democracy, the Electoral College, with electors from throughout the country, determines the outcome of presidential elections, not the national popular vote, although Biden won it too, by more than 7 million votes over Trump.
 
In 48 of the 50 states, electors pledged to either Biden or Trump cast all their votes in the Electoral College based on the popular vote outcome in their individual states, while the vote in two small states, Maine and Nebraska, was split by congressional districts and their statewide outcomes.
 
Biden addressed the Electoral College verdict in a nationwide address Monday night, saying, “If anyone didn’t know it before, we know it now. What beats deep in the hearts of the American people is this: Democracy.”
 
But Biden also attacked Trump’s post-election quest to delegitimize the process, saying
“not even an abuse of power” and an “unprecedented assault on our democracy” could derail a peaceful political transition in American leadership.

 

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.