2020 USA Votes

What It Means in the US to Become President-Elect

By Ken Bredemeier
November 08, 2020 07:31 PM
FILE - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is sworn in as his wife Jill Biden watches during the inauguration of President Barack Obama in Washington, Jan. 20, 2009.
FILE - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is sworn in as his wife Jill Biden watches during the inauguration of President Barack Obama in Washington, Jan. 20, 2009.

WASHINGTON - In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is now being called the president-elect.

That means Biden, a fixture on the Washington political scene for nearly a half century, is the country’s leader-in-waiting.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he won’t until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

But Biden is already considering key appointments to his administration, and he says that in the first days after taking office he will reverse several policies of the incumbent he defeated, Republican President Donald Trump.

So, there is much for Biden to consider and prepare for in the next 2.5 months, but he does not yet have any authority in an official capacity.

Trump remains president as his four-year term as the country’s 45th president winds down.  

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks.

First, election officials in each of the country’s 50 states and the District of Columbia must certify the official vote count for Biden and Trump. Numerous states are still counting ballots from Tuesday’s election and the weeks of early voting.

The U.S. elects its presidents through an indirect form of democracy, in the 538-member Electoral College, where a majority of 270 votes are needed to claim the presidency. The most populous states hold the most sway in determining the outcome, not the national popular vote.

In all but two states, the vote-count winner collects all of the state’s electors. In lightly populated Maine and Nebraska, the electors are determined by congressional district and the statewide outcome.   

Both Biden and Trump have state-by-state lists of pledged electors who then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December, depending on the outcome in the individual states. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.

Trump has filed numerous lawsuits claiming irregularities in the voting and vote counting over the past several days. He says, without evidence so far, that those irregularities would reverse the presumed Biden victory and hand Trump a second four-year term.

But all U.S. major television networks and leading newspapers have declared Biden the winner, even as Trump continued Sunday to claim that he was cheated out of reelection.

So, with Biden ahead in the unofficial Electoral College count and believed to have more electors than the 270 majority he needs to claim the presidency, he is being called the president-elect.
 

Related Stories

FILE - Former U.S. President George W. Bush listens to a question during a Presidential Leadership Scholars graduation event at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, Texas, June 27, 2019.
2020 USA Votes
Former Republican US President Bush Congratulates Biden
Bush says Trump has right to challenge the election outcome, but that Americans can be assured the vote was ‘fundamentally fair’
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 11/08/2020 - 03:51 PM
Ken Bredemeier
By
Ken Bredemeier

More Election News

2020 USA Votes

Former Republican US President Bush Congratulates Biden

FILE - Former U.S. President George W. Bush listens to a question during a Presidential Leadership Scholars graduation event at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, Texas, June 27, 2019.
2020 USA Votes

Divided Americans Celebrate, Protest Biden-Harris Election Victory

A woman reacts after news media declared Democratic candidate Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
Europe

Greece Welcomes Biden Election Win as Hope for Stability

FILE - Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden answers a question during the Concordia Europe Summit in Athens, Greece, June 7, 2017.
2020 USA Votes

Biden Moves Quickly on US Government Transition 

FILE - President-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris.
2020 USA Votes

European Leaders Congratulate Winners of US Elections 

A man picks up a Spanish newspaper reporting on President-elect Joe Biden winning the US presidential election, in Pamplona,…