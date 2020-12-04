2020 USA Votes

Who’s in Georgia’s US Senate Election Runoffs?

By VOA News
December 04, 2020 08:47 PM
Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia will hold two special elections Jan. 5, with the results ultimately determining which party will control the U.S. Senate.

In the southeastern state of Georgia, a political candidate in a primary or general election must earn more than 50% of the votes. If no one in the race meets that threshold, the top two vote-getters enter into a runoff election.

One runoff race features incumbent Sen. David Perdue, a Republican who received 49.7% of the vote on Nov. 3, and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, who received 47.9%.

The other runoff race is for a seat vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a Republican who received 25.9% of the vote on Nov. 3, will face the Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat who received 32.9%.

Republicans need to win just one of the elections to retain control of the U.S. Senate. Democrats need to win both seats to force a 50-50 Senate. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would then be needed to cast tie-breaking votes when needed.

Here is a look at the candidates:

REPUBLICANS

Kelly Loeffler

Loeffler, 50, is the junior senator from Georgia and was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp after Sen. Johnny Isakson resigned due to poor health. She took office on Jan. 6, 2020. Before becoming a senator, Loeffler worked in the financial services sector. For the November election, she campaigned as a strong supporter of President Donald Trump. She was implicated in an insider trading scandal, allegedly selling stock in companies that would be harmed by the coronavirus pandemic. The Senate Ethics Committee cleared her of wrongdoing. She is the co-owner of the WNBA team the Atlanta Spirit.

David Perdue

Perdue, 70, is the senior senator from Georgia, taking his seat in January 2015. Most of his career has been spent in the private sector, where he was a senior vice president of Reebok, the CEO of a North Carolina textile business and CEO of Dollar General. He generally supported the policies of President Donald Trump but opposed him on tariffs. He was implicated in an insider trading scandal, allegedly selling stock in companies that would be harmed by the coronavirus pandemic. The Senate Ethics Committee cleared him of wrongdoing.

DEMOCRATS

Jon Ossoff

Ossoff, 33, is running for a U.S. Senate seat from Georgia against incumbent David Perdue. In 2017, Ossoff ran for Congress from Georgia’s 6th Congressional District but lost. Before running for office, he was an investigative journalist and a congressional staffer. A sharp critic of President Donald Trump, Ossoff is portrayed as a progressive on some issues such as health care and guns but moderate on the economy and national security. He supports statehood for the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

Raphael Warnock

Warnock, 51, is running for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia against incumbent Kelly Loeffler. Warnock is an ordained minister and since 2005 has been the senior pastor at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. He has also been involved in politics, trying to expand Medicaid, a policy he continues to promote. From 2017 to 2020, he also worked to expand voter registration in Georgia. Warnock has come under criticism for some controversial comments made years ago during sermons, such as “nobody can serve God and the military.” He defended the comment, saying, “What I was expressing was … that as a person of faith my ultimate allegiance is to God.”

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.