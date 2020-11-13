2020 USA Votes

Why Xi Has Not Congratulated Biden

By Saibal Dasgupta
November 13, 2020 03:28 AM
U.S. Vice President Joseph Biden (r) and China's Vice President Xi Jinping in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, February 14, 2012.
FILE - Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping are pictured in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, Feb. 14, 2012, when each was his nation's vice president.

China has not publicly acknowledged the results of the U.S. presidential election or sent a congratulatory message to President–elect Joe Biden.

This is a bit of a surprise for those who felt Chinese President Xi Jinping, who faced stiff opposition from U.S. President Donald Trump, would be relieved at the election results.

Analysts are wondering if Beijing is hedging its bets about the outcome until after the lawsuits filed by the Trump administration are resolved, signaling the launch of a new strategy in dealing with the United States.

Beijing is also said to have been stung by a recent statement by Biden’s campaign office declaring Chinese action against Muslims in the Xinjiang region as “genocide.”

“I think the most plausible reason is that Trump has not yet conceded, and China does not want to irk him at this 'sensitive' time," said Douglas B. Fuller, associate professor at the City University of Hong Kong.

China is listening

China has reliable “ears” for listening to diverse political voices in the United States and U.S.-trained scholars to analyze them, sources said.

“The Chinese leadership also believes that it has the upper hand in the bilateral relationship and need not exhibit too much enthusiasm in welcoming the Biden-Harris team until they make some friendly gesture or announce rollback of some of the harsh anti-China measures taken by the Trump administration,” said Mohan Malik, visiting fellow at the Washington-based Near East South Asia Center for Strategic Studies.

Democrats are known by Chinese leaders to have strong views on human rights issues and even act on them, and analysts say that is something Beijing may have to contend with in the coming years.

Uighurs and their supporters protest in front of the Permanent Mission of China to the United Nations in New York, March 15, 2018. Members of the Uighur Muslim ethnic group held demonstrations in cities around the world on that day to protest a sweep
FILE - Uighurs and their supporters protest in front of the Permanent Mission of China to the United Nations in New York, March 15, 2018.

In a late October statement, Biden campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates said, "The unspeakable oppression that Uighurs and other ethnic minorities have suffered at the hands of China's authoritarian government is genocide, and Joe Biden stands against it in the strongest terms.”

Malik said, “Beijing is certainly apprehensive of the Biden administration taking a more critical stance on the suppression of Xinjiang Muslims than the Trump administration. This is one instrument in his toolkit that President Trump didn’t employ.”

At the same time, there are several areas where leaders of the two countries would like to work together.

“Xi Jinping would like to end the trade war and is aware that Biden would reopen discussions to overcome the current trade impasse,” according to Lawrence C. Reardon, associate professor in the department of political science at the University of New Hampshire.

Climate issues

Beijing is also aware that Biden will want Chinese cooperation when he returns the United States to the Paris Agreement on climate change, something he has pledged to do. China, the world’s second-biggest economy, is also the biggest pollution emitter, although the Xi government has taken a series of stern measures to check carbon emission levels.

Given the situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic, there are very few people in the U.S. who will publicly speak up for China. John Thornton, a former co-president of Goldman Sachs who has played a key role in U.S.-China backdoor diplomacy for decades, said he believes Biden and Xi should directly communicate with each other.

“They should meet early in the new American administration in person for a personal reconnecting,” Thornton said at a webinar Wednesday hosted by the Center for China and Globalization think tank, based in Beijing.

“They should also assign very high-level working teams to create a road map for all serious issues — the sequence of the issues, the responsibility for them and the time frame they should be addressed,” Thornton said.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and China’s Vice Premier Liu He have done an impressive job sorting out some of the trade differences, and this work should be taken forward, Thornton said.

Related Stories

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2015 file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Vice President Joe Biden walk down the red carpet on…
VOA News on China
Biden Likely to Continue Hardline Policy Toward China on Security Issues
Beijing's low-key response to Biden’s victory has been tempered by state media editorial indicating room for cooperation with the president-elect
Default Author Profile
By John Xie
Thu, 11/12/2020 - 06:36 PM
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a ceremony at the National War Memorial on Remembrance Day in Ottawa
The Americas
Trudeau Says Canada Will Not Bow to China's ‘Coercive Diplomacy’
Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada almost two years ago, and shortly thereafter China detained two Canadian citizens on espionage charges 
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 11/11/2020 - 06:19 PM
The U.S. Coast Guard National Security Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750), left, and the Philippine Coast Guard ship BRP Batangas…
USA
Why US Wants to Send Coast Guard to the Seas Near China
The White House National Security Advisor says the fleet would take on the 'harassment of vessels operating in the exclusive economic zones of other countries in the Indo-Pacific'
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Tue, 11/10/2020 - 05:36 AM
Allies Congratulate Biden As Russia, China Await Legal Challenges
00:03:48
2020 USA Votes
Allies Congratulate Biden, But Russia and China Wait for Outcome of Legal Challenge
Biden presidency could see major foreign policy changes on Paris climate agreement, Iran nuclear deal
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Mon, 11/09/2020 - 02:38 PM
Default Author Profile
By
Saibal Dasgupta

More Election News

2020 USA Votes

What Is the Fate of Trump’s Border Wall?

2020 USA Votes

Why Xi Has Not Congratulated Biden

U.S. Vice President Joseph Biden (r) and China's Vice President Xi Jinping in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, February 14, 2012.

What Is the Fate of Trump’s Border Wall?

What Is the Fate of Trump’s Border Wall?

Biden Agenda Depends on Battle for Senate

Biden Agenda Depends on Battle for Senate
2020 USA Votes

No Voting System Deleted or Lost Votes in US Election, Security Groups Say

A election worker moves a tray of ballots as vote counting in the general election continues at State Farm Arena on Thursday,…

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.