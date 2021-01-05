2020 USA Votes

Will Congress Block Certification of Biden's Victory?

By Patsy Widakuswara
January 05, 2021 10:07 PM
The Peace Monument, also known as the Naval Monument or Civil War Sailors Monument, is framed by the Capitol dome on Capitol…
The Peace Monument, also known as the Naval Monument or Civil War Sailors Monument, is framed by the Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 4, 2021.

Lawmakers from the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives are scheduled to meet Wednesday in a joint session of Congress to count and certify electoral votes based on the result of the November presidential election.  

This usually routine and ceremonial function — a final step after the Electoral College officially elected Joe Biden on December 14 — has turned into a litmus test of Republican lawmakers' loyalty to President Donald Trump. More than 100 Trump loyalists are set to challenge certification.  

Here's what we can expect from the meeting.  

What usually happens?  

Under the 12th Amendment, both chambers must meet to officially count and certify the Electoral College results from all 50 states and the District of Columbia.  

Representatives of the Democratic and Republican parties in the Senate and House are appointed as "tellers" from each chamber. Vice President Mike Pence, in his capacity as president of the Senate, presides over the joint session. If he cannot preside, the longest-serving senator in the majority party, in this case, Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, leads the session as the Senate president pro-tempore.  

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, center, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi…
FILE - Vice President Mike Pence, center, applauds after NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, addressed a Joint Meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 3, 2019.

Senate pages — high school students from all 50 states — bring mahogany wood boxes filled with the sealed envelopes of certified electoral votes from the 50 states. The presiding officer opens and presents sealed certificates in alphabetical order of the states. The appointed "tellers" from each chamber read each certificate out loud to officially record and count the votes.  

The process continues until all the votes are announced and counted. The presiding officer then announces who has won the majority votes for both president and vice president.    

What is expected to happen?  

In a last-ditch attempt to keep Trump in the White House, more than a hundred Republican House members and a dozen senators have said they plan to object to the electoral college tally from some or all of six swing states won by Biden — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — and demand that a commission be established to audit the election results.  

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, second row middle, stands with members of Arizona's…
FILE - Members of Arizona's Electoral College stand as they take a photo with signed commemorative copies of the Arizona Presidential Electoral Ballot after casting their votes in the Arizona Electoral College, in Phoenix, Dec. 14, 2020.

Most of the senators who plan to object represent states where Trump remains very popular. 

Their objections are expected to fail as Democrats control the House and are unified in their support for Biden. The Senate, although narrowly controlled by the Republicans, is not likely to vote in favor either, with several GOP senators already stating they are against throwing out any state's certified election result.  

Still, with two hours of debate permitted for each objection, plus the time needed for votes in each chamber, the typically short ceremony will likely turn into a prolonged event.  

Jason Grumet, president of the Bipartisan Policy Center, called the Republican lawmakers' move "incredibly troubling."  

"It is not conservative, it is not partisan, it is not patriotic," Grumet said. "It is simply a self-interested effort by some ambitious politicians to challenge the outcome of an election, which by all accounts was conducted exceptionally well."  

The Trump campaign and the president's allies have launched 61 lawsuits challenging the results of the election in a number of states. They have lost 60, after failing to provide evidence supporting their claims of widespread fraud.  

What is the president's role in this?  

Trump, who won 232 Electoral College votes compared to Biden's 306, has not conceded that he lost. He has pressured Republican lawmakers and officials to overturn the result of the election, often by wielding the power of his base that could make or break political fortunes.  

Trump's pressure campaign was captured in an hourlong phone call on Saturday, where he urged fellow Republican Brad Raffensperger, Georgia's secretary of state, to "find" enough votes to overturn his electoral defeat.  

In a press conference Monday, Gabriel Sterling, the states' voting system implementation manager, said the secretary's office released the recording "out of an abundance of caution" given the current political environment and the president's track record.  

"Sometimes he [Trump] doesn't necessarily characterize things as they might have actually occurred," Sterling said.  

Trump, who calls Republicans who refuse to support him the "Surrender Caucus," is also calling on Pence to take action to overturn the election, despite the Constitution and the Electoral Count Act defining the vice president's role in the states' electoral vote count largely as a ceremonial one.  

"I hope that our great vice president comes through for us. He's a great guy," Trump said at a rally in Georgia on Monday night. "Of course, if he doesn't come through, I won't like him quite as much."

The presidential pressure has created an awkward choice for Pence, who until now has demonstrated unflinching loyalty to Trump.   

David C. Barker, director of the Center for Congressional and Presidential Studies at American University, said that if Pence wants to be a viable candidate for president in 2024, he may have to join the chorus of Republican lawmakers who continue to enable Trump's gambit.  

"He may decide that he cares more about his conscience than his career," Barker said. "We'll see."  

The president has also called on his supporters to gather in Washington on Wednesday, prompting the city's mayor to urge residents "not to engage with demonstrators who come to our city seeking confrontation."  

Tuesday night, Trump said he planned to address a protest that is to take place Wednesday outside the White House.  

Has this ever happened before?  

Democrats launched small-scale and short-lived objections to electoral vote counts in 2001, 2005 and 2017.  

In 2001, more than a dozen House members tried to object to electoral votes in Florida, the state where Vice President Al Gore lost to George W. Bush by a razor-thin margin, after a recount battle decided by the U.S. Supreme Court. In his capacity as president of the Senate, Gore overruled the objections and announced Bush as the winner.  

In 2005, Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., joined Rep. Stephanie Tubbs Jones, D-Ohio, in objecting to Ohio's votes. The move failed by large margins in both chambers and was not supported by the defeated Democratic nominee, John Kerry.  

Some House Democrats objected to the votes for Trump in several states in 2017 but were overruled by then-Vice President Joe Biden.

The objection is unlikely to succeed but what happens if it does?  

Trump and his allies hope that the challenge will result in some of Biden's electoral votes being tossed out, reducing them below the 270-threshold needed to win.  

FILE - President-elect Joe Biden speaks after the Electoral College formally confirmed his election win, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware, Dec. 14, 2020.
FILE - President-elect Joe Biden speaks after the Electoral College formally confirmed his election win, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware, Dec. 14, 2020.

Under the 12th Amendment to the Constitution, if no candidate receives an absolute majority of the electoral votes, the House of Representatives is required to go into session immediately to choose a president.  

"There is absolutely no chance that this effort, which is basically political theater, will prevent Joe Biden from becoming president of the United States," said Grumet, of the Bipartisan Policy Center.  

But Grumet said this effort is damaging to American democracy.  

"Small bad precedents often become big bad precedents," Grumet said. "We hopefully have not created now a tradition in which people who are basically sore losers take it upon themselves to question the legitimacy of tens of millions of American voters."  

The objection has also widened the rift between establishment Republicans and populist Republicans, both of which are seeking control over the direction of the party.  

"January 6th will be the opening shot in a long-term effort to define the soul of the Republican Party," GOP pollster Whit Ayers said.  

What follows will depend on what Trump does after he leaves office, Ayers said. "How active he remains, and how much political influence he retains once he no longer has the power of the presidency at his disposal," he added.   

When will it end?  

Despite the certification vote potentially dragging on for days, and some of the president's legal challenges technically still pending in the courts, on January 20, the White House almost certainly will have a new occupant as Biden is to be sworn in as the 46th U.S. president. 
 

Related Stories

A member of the DC National Guard gives directions near a rally at Freedom Plaza Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington, in…
USA
Trump Supporters to Rally in DC as Congress Certifies Election   
Washington is bracing for violence as thousands of Trump supporters rally for unfounded claims of election fraud
Esha Sarai
By Esha Sarai
Tue, 01/05/2021 - 09:24 PM
Dusk falls over the Capitol, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Washington. Congressional leaders have hashed out a massive, year-end…
USA
How Congress Will Count Electoral College Votes
The congressional count is the final step in reaffirming Biden's presidential win, again, after the Electoral College officially elected him on Dec. 14
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 12/31/2020 - 09:10 PM
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO.) asks questions during a Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee hearing to discuss…
2020 USA Votes
Republican Senator to Contest Biden’s Electoral College Victory
Missouri’s Josh Hawley says Congress should investigate ‘voter fraud,’ but Democrat is still expected to officially win presidency next week
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Wed, 12/30/2020 - 04:26 PM
President-elect Joe Biden speaks after the Electoral College formally elected him as president, Dec. 14, 2020, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.
USA
‘Democracy Prevailed,’ Biden Declares After Electoral College Vote
President-elect forcefully condemns President Trump’s attempt to undermine the electoral process
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Mon, 12/14/2020 - 11:15 PM
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By
Patsy Widakuswara

Patsy Widakuswara is VOA's Senior White House Correspondent where she brings over 25 years of international broadcast experience to deliver engaging, informative content to VOA's 280 million audience worldwide.

Patsy started as a radio talk show host in Jakarta in 1995 while studying international relations at Universitas Indonesia. She continued her broadcast career as a reporter and anchor at national stations ANTV and Metro TV.

She moved to the UK in 2001 after receiving the Chevening Scholarship for a masters degree in journalism from Goldsmiths College, University of London. She worked as an assistant producer on award-winning television documentaries for BBC and Channel 4 before joining VOA as anchor and senior producer at the Indonesian Service in Washington, DC, where she managed a team of political and investigative reporters.

Patsy lives with her son and their pet bearded dragon. She is an avid yogi and cook, and spends her free time volunteering for an Indonesian language institute for children and diaspora cultural events.

More Election News

2020 USA Votes

Democrats Win Key US Senate Runoff With Second Georgia Race Too Close to Call

Georgia Senatorial candidate Reverend Raphael Warnock speaks to supporters at a canvassing event on January 5, 2021 in Marietta…

Georgia Voters Determine Prospects for Biden Presidency 

Georgia Senate Runoff
2020 USA Votes

Will Congress Block Certification of Biden's Victory?

The Peace Monument, also known as the Naval Monument or Civil War Sailors Monument, is framed by the Capitol dome on Capitol…
USA

Proud Boys Leader Ordered to Stay Out of DC

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a…

Which Party Will Control US Senate?

Which Party Will Control US Senate?

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.