A Glove Allows Stroke Patients to Touch and Feel

People who survive a stroke often struggle with a range of devastating consequences. It can take months of physical therapy for them to be able to use their limbs or start to feel sensations. That’s why a prototype of an artificial hand has been developed to help survivors experience sensations like cold or hot, and distinguish between different materials like glass or cardboard. As Faiza Elmasry tells us, this innovation was recently revealed at a technology show. VOA's Faith Lapidus narrates.