On Monday, a U.S. tourist destination became known as the site for a heinous crime. The worst shooting massacre in recent U.S. history killed 59 people and injured more than 500 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Police say 64-year-old Stephen Paddock fired into 22,000 at a Country Western concert. Now, images of the actual guns found in Paddock's hotel room leave many questioning why the United States allows guns like these to be sold. VOA’s Carolyn Presutti explains.