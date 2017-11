Ukraine and Russia are both urging the United States to delve deeper into the lobbying activities in Ukraine by one of President Donald Trump's former aides. Paul Manafort, one of Trumps' election campaign managers, has been charged with money laundering and other violations linked to his lobbying for a pro-Russian party in Ukraine, led by former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, who fled to Russia in 2014 following mass anti-government protests in Kyiv. Zlatica Hoke reports.