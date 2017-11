A majority of Americans now view North Korea as the most immediate threat to the United States. President Donald Trump will make the North’s rival, South Korea, the second stop (Nov. 7-8) on his Asia trip and how to deal with Pyongyang’s ongoing development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles is to be the dominant item on his agenda with leaders throughout the visit. VOA’s White House bureau chief Steve Herman, who will be accompanying the president on the entire trip, has this report.