Zambia’s founding father Kenneth Kaunda talks about how some of the key leaders of his generation looked at Africa through a lens that had neither borders, nor boundaries. Host Shaka Ssali is joined by Ambassador Kintu Nyago, Ugandan Representative to the U.N., Kenneth Mwenda, Professor of Law at the University of Pretoria, Nii Akuetteh, Ghanaian policy analyst and Sishuwa Sishuwa , Zambian political analyst, to talk about the political realities that are unraveling in the continent.