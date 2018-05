A new fissure has opened on Hawaii's Big Island as its Kilauea volcano continues to erupt. U.S. Geological Survey officials warn the volcano has entered “a phase of more continuous explosive activity.” Rock falls and gas explosions from the crater have created clouds of ash, which can irritate the eyes and respiratory system. The new fissure brings the total number of lava- and gas-spewing cracks to 20 since the May 3 eruption. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.