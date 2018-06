NATO is on the verge of expanding its membership from 29 to 30 countries, perhaps more, when the alliance holds its annual summit next month. That’s because Greece appears close to ending its long standing dispute with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia -- a country that is one of Greece’s historical regions. Three other countries have also expressed interest in joining. But what does this mean for NATO and what are the implications for Russia? VOA's Jane Bojadzievski has more.