Today #StraightTalkAfrica presents a town hall introducing members of the Mandela Washington Fellows for Young African Leaders Initiative. This year, to commemorate Nelson Mandela’s 100th birthday, the fellows participated in community service projects and pledged to continue Mandela’s legacy. Fellows come from all 49 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa. Join me and meet the panelists.