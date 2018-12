In this episode of Straight Talk Africa host Shaka Ssali delves in what it takes to have credible elections in Africa. Abdourahmane Dia, from VOA reports live from the DRC as the country is preparing to hold elections on December 23rd. In studio Shaka is joined by Elizabeth Lewis, the International Republican Institute’s Regional Deputy Director for Africa, Erias Lukwago, Lord Mayor of Kampala in Uganda and Reverend Aniedi Okure Executive Director of the Africa Faith and Justice Network.