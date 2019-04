Voters in Israel cast their ballots Tuesday in one of the toughest general elections in recent history. Right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, head of the Likud Party, ran for a fifth term in office, meeting a tough challenge from his rival Benny Gantz, head of the centrist Blue and White coalition. There was no clear victor, so the candidate who can attract most parties to his coalition will be asked to form the new government. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.