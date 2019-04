In this episode of Straight Talk Africa, hosts Shaka Ssali discussed the latest developments in Sudan. He is joined by Ambassador Nureldin Satti, a former diplomat at Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amal Eltayeb of the Sudanese Diaspora, Ibrahim Babiker, a Sudanese-American Activist with Girifna and Paul Nantulya of the Africa Center of Strategic Studies of the National Defense University.