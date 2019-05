Israeli forces and militants in Gaza have exchanged deadly attacks in the past few days, with Palestinians firing rockets on Israel and Israelis bombing targets in Gaza. Israel says it has intercepted most of the rockets but that at least thee Israelis have been killed. Close to 20 Palestinians were reported killed, including a Hamas operative who had funneled Iranian funds into Gaza. Israel has warned of further "massive" strikes on the Palestinian coastal strip. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.