Africa 54 - September 28, 2021

Show more Show less

On this edition of Africa 54: Amid pressure from regional leaders, military commanders in Guinea say an 81-member Transitional National Council will agree the length of a transition to elections; Armed men killed at least 34 people in two villages in the northern Nigerian state of Kaduna; & Zambia's debt to Chinese public and private lenders is $6.6 billion, according to China Africa Research Initiative (CARI) data.