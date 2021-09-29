Accessibility links

Africa 54 - September 29, 2021

On this edition of Africa 54: UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said he believes famine has taken hold in Ethiopia's Tigray region, where a nearly three-month long "de-facto blockade" has restricted aid deliveries to only 10% of what is needed; An independent commission has found that 21 out of 83 alleged perpetrators of sexual abuse in DRC were employed by the World Health Organization; & an initiative to help brilliant Kenyans achieve their dream of studying in the USA regardless of their financial background.

