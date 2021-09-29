The Call for Climate Justice
On this edition of Straight Talk Africa, host Haydé Adams explores the growing call for climate justice across Africa. Our guests include Lily Odarno, director of Energy and Climate Innovation, Africa at Clean Air Task Force, Glory Oguegbu, a climate change activist, Elizabeth Wathuti, founder of the Green Generation Initiative, Memo Fatty, executive director of Green-Up Gambia and Muthoni Masinde, creator of the ITKI app.
