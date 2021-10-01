Africa 54 - October 1, 2021

Show more Show less

on this edition of Africa 54: Somalia's first public oxygen plant was launched on Thursday in a country where the life-saving medical gas has been largely unavailable during the coronavirus pandemic; U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres was "shocked" by the information that Ethiopia has declared seven senior U.N. officials working in the country persona non grata; & a Nigerian author has written a children's book to help them understand the pandemic and ways to avoid being infected.



