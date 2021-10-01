Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News

Africa 54

Africa 54 - October 1, 2021

Africa 54 - October 1, 2021
Embed
Africa 54 - October 1, 2021

No media source currently available

0:00 0:28:27 0:00
Direct link
on this edition of Africa 54: Somalia's first public oxygen plant was launched on Thursday in a country where the life-saving medical gas has been largely unavailable during the coronavirus pandemic; U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres was "shocked" by the information that Ethiopia has declared seven senior U.N. officials working in the country persona non grata; & a Nigerian author has written a children's book to help them understand the pandemic and ways to avoid being infected.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG