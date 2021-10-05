Africa 54 - October 5, 2021

Show more Show less

On this edition of Africa 54: in part two of our exclusive report on Nambia -Germany genocide reparations deal, representatives of the Ovaherero and Nama explain what they would consider a fair deal for the atrocities committed against their communities; At least 36 people were killed in clashes between people of four communities in South Sudan over the weekend; & the World Health Organization and International Council of Nurses say only 15 of Africa's 54 nations have fully vaccinated 10% of their populations against COVID-1