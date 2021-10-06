Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News

Africa 54

Africa 54 - October 6, 2021

Africa 54 - October 6, 2021
Embed
Africa 54 - October 6, 2021

No media source currently available

0:00 0:28:28 0:00
Direct link

On this edition of Africa 54: a former Facebook employee whistleblower came out in public this week to testify against the social media company; the United Nations' World Food Programme says it has completed a first round of food distribution in Ethiopia's Amhara and Afar regions, but warns that it is struggling to deliver aid in Tigray; & the UNSG to hold a briefing on the expulsion of 7 aid workers by the Ethiopian government.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG