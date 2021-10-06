Africa 54 - October 6, 2021
On this edition of Africa 54: a former Facebook employee whistleblower came out in public this week to testify against the social media company; the United Nations' World Food Programme says it has completed a first round of food distribution in Ethiopia's Amhara and Afar regions, but warns that it is struggling to deliver aid in Tigray; & the UNSG to hold a briefing on the expulsion of 7 aid workers by the Ethiopian government.
