Election Integrity
On this edition of Straight Talk Africa, host Haydé Adams discusses the attributes of free and fair elections and the signs of a rigged voting system. The guests include Rushdi Nackerdien, an advisor at the International Foundation for Electoral Systems, Patsy Widakuswara, VOA’s White House bureau chief, Phiwokuhle Mnyandu, a lecturer of African Studies at Howard University and Vincent Makori, managing editor of VOA’s English to Africa TV.
Episodes
-
September 29, 2021
The Call for Climate Justice
-
September 22, 2021
Fighting Terrorism in Africa
-
September 15, 2021
Fake News and Vaccine Hesitancy
-
September 08, 2021
The State of Mental Health in Africa
-
August 25, 2021
Reparations, Remorse and Redress