Election Integrity

On this edition of Straight Talk Africa, host Haydé Adams discusses the attributes of free and fair elections and the signs of a rigged voting system. The guests include Rushdi Nackerdien, an advisor at the International Foundation for Electoral Systems, Patsy Widakuswara, VOA’s White House bureau chief, Phiwokuhle Mnyandu, a lecturer of African Studies at Howard University and Vincent Makori, managing editor of VOA’s English to Africa TV.

