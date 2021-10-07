Africa 54 - October 7, 2021

Show more Show less

On this edition of Africa 54: U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hit back at Ethiopia over the government's expulsion of seven U.N. staff, demanding proof of accusations against them; VOA's James Butty interviews Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, the President of the African Development Bank who says Africa is ready for increased U.S. investments; & in Burkina Faso, at least 400 people have been awaiting trial on terrorism charges for years, including several minors under the age of 16.