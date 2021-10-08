Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News

Africa 54

Africa 54 - October 8, 2021

Africa 54 - October 8, 2021
Embed
Africa 54 - October 8, 2021

No media source currently available

0:00 0:28:28 0:00
Direct link
On this edition of Africa 54: Nigerian police say 187 people have been freed from armed gangs of kidnappers amid a security crackdown in the restive Zamfara state; with the COVID-19 pandemic, South Africa has seen hunger increase nearly threefold, according to a national survey; & Google plans to invest $1 billion in Africa over the next five years to ensure access to fast and cheaper internet and will back startups to support the continent's digital transformation.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG