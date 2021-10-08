Africa 54 - October 8, 2021

Show more Show less

On this edition of Africa 54: Nigerian police say 187 people have been freed from armed gangs of kidnappers amid a security crackdown in the restive Zamfara state; with the COVID-19 pandemic, South Africa has seen hunger increase nearly threefold, according to a national survey; & Google plans to invest $1 billion in Africa over the next five years to ensure access to fast and cheaper internet and will back startups to support the continent's digital transformation.