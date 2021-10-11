Accessibility links

Africa 54 - October 11, 2021

On this edition of Africa 54: an exclusive interview with Akinwumi Adesina, the President of the African Development Bank who says Africa is ready for increased US investments; A trial on the assassination of Burkina Faso's former president, Thomas Sankara, begins Monday, more than three decades after he and 12 others were killed in a 1987 coup; & the Africa Union says it has decided to transition current mission in Somalia to a joint mission between the United Nations and the Africa Union.

