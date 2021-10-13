Accessibility links

Africa 54 - October 13, 2021

On this edition of Africa 54: the chairman of U.S. drugmaker Moderna has confirmed that Senegal, Rwanda, and South Africa are three 'potential' sites for its planned vaccine plant in Africa; in Madagascar, more than a million people are suffering from a four-year drought that the World Food Program has called the worst in 40 years; & the U.N.'s top court has set a new sea boundary in a ruling that hands Somalia several offshore oil blocks that are claimed by Kenya.

