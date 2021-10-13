Africa 54 - October 13, 2021
On this edition of Africa 54: the chairman of U.S. drugmaker Moderna has confirmed that Senegal, Rwanda, and South Africa are three 'potential' sites for its planned vaccine plant in Africa; in Madagascar, more than a million people are suffering from a four-year drought that the World Food Program has called the worst in 40 years; & the U.N.'s top court has set a new sea boundary in a ruling that hands Somalia several offshore oil blocks that are claimed by Kenya.
Episodes
-
October 12, 2021
Africa 54 - October 12, 2021
-
October 11, 2021
Africa 54 - October 11, 2021
-
October 08, 2021
Africa 54 - October 8, 2021
-
October 07, 2021
Africa 54 - October 7, 2021
-
October 06, 2021
Africa 54 - October 6, 2021
-
October 05, 2021
Africa 54 - October 5, 2021